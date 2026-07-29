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Mallinson flugel role ends at Queensbury

Phoebe Mallinson looks forward to future opportunities as her time at Black Dyke Band comes to an end.

Black Dyke Band
  Phoebe Mallinson gained widespread acclaim for her solo performance with the band at the BBC Proms

Wednesday, 29 July 2026

        

The Black Dyke Band has confirmed the departure of flugel horn player Phoebe Mallinson.

It follows her acclaimed personal performance with the band at the recent BBC Proms where she was a featured soloist. In press release the bands stated that her "talent and musicianship have made a lasting impression on everyone at Black Dyke, and while she will be greatly missed, the band is immensely proud to have been part of her musical development."

The band added that it wished her every success with her future studies at the RNCM and looked forward to following "what promises to be a bright and exciting future."

Tribute

In his own tribute, Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs added: "I first met Phoebe as a member of the National Children's Band.

She went on to study for seven years at Chetham's School of Music and also reached the televised brass category final of BBC Young Musician. Watching her grow into the exceptional musician she is today has been a real pleasure."

Proud

Phoebe herself stated: "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities, experiences and friendships I've gained during my time with Black Dyke Band. Although I hadn't anticipated my time with the band ending at this point, I'm proud of everything we achieved together and thankful to everyone who supported me along the way."

She added: "As I continue my studies at the Royal Northern College of Music, I'm looking forward to the opportunities ahead and to continuing my musical journey. I wish everyone at Black Dyke Band every success in the future."

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

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