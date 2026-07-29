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2027 Welsh Open entries

There are only a limited number of places available for the popular Welsh Open Contest in Newport next year.

WELSH oPEN
  The contest is held in Newport in February

Wednesday, 29 July 2026

        

4BR has been informed that entry packs for bands wishing to compete in the 2027 Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will be made available from Friday 1st August.

The 29th annual event will take place on Sunday, 21st February with just 14 coveted spots for nationally graded Championship and First Section Band available at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Newport. The adjudicator will be Stephanie Binns.

British Open

The £1,000 first prize is accompanied by the South Wales Miners Challenge Cup, with the highest placed qualifying band receiving an invitation to the British Open Spring Festival Senior Trophy in Birmingham. There is also a generous and extensive list of prizes and awards.

Over subscribed

Contest Controller, Dean Evans told 4BR: "We continue to be in the fortunate position of being over-subscribed each year thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, associates and the link the British Open Spring Festival.

Once again, our thanks go to Martin and Karyn Mortimer for allowing our contest to continue to be part of the British Open qualification ladder."

Packs and entry

For further information and to request an entry pack:
contestcontroller.welshopen@gmail.com

        

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