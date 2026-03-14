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Results: 2026 West of England Regional Championships

Flowers reclaim Area title with section wins for Lympstone, Lanner & District, St Pinnock and Pendennis Brass in Torquay

Pendennis
  Flowers claimed the top section honours in Torquay

Saturday, 14 March 2026

        

Results:

Championship Section:

Test Piece: Elgar Variations (Martin Ellerby)
Adjudicators: Christopher Bond; Alan Morrison

1. Flowers (Paul Holland)**
2. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)*
3. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)*
4. Woodfalls (Russell Gray)
5. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)
6. Camborne (Dr Gareth Churcher)
7. St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)
8. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)
9. Lydbrook (David Barringer)
10. Filton Concert Brass (Michael Fowles)
11. City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)
12. Chalford (Steve Tubb)

** Pre-qualified for National Final
* Qualify for National Final

First Section:

Test Piece: Variations on 'Was Lebet' (Andrew Wainwright)
Adjudicators: Anne Crookston; Christopher Bond

1. Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)*
2. Roche Brass (Matt Green)*
3. Bournemouth Concert Brass (Lloyd Bartlett)*
4. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
5. Andover Town (Ben Halstead)
6. St Austell Town (Steve Sykes)
7. Glastonbury Brass (Liam Grunsell)
8. Bodmin Town (Simon Badge)
9. Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)
10. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
11. Gosport Solent Brass (Phillip Littlemore)
12. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
13. Hyde (Kyle Blake)
14. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
15. Sherborne Town (David Shead)
16. Plymouth City Brass (David Ponsford)
17. Helston Town (Andrew Berryman)

* Qualify for National Final

Second Section:

Test Piece: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns; Alan Morrison

1. Lanner & District Silver (Stuart Chappell)*
2. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)*
3. Wotton under Edge & District (Jim Bennett)*
4. Lydney Town (Dr Thomas Dunne)
5. Bratton Silver (Colin Hogg)
6. St Keverne (Karl Long)
7. Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)
8. Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)
9. Weston Brass (Stephen Sykes)
10. Shrewton Silver (Emily Wilson)
11. Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)
12. Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)
13. Ocean Brass (Chris Davis)
14. Cinderford (Steve Kane)
15. Poole Borough (Andrew Elliott)
16. Hatherleigh Silver (Ed Keeley)

* Qualify for National Final

Third Section:

Three Haworth Impressions (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Michael Alcorn; Stephanie Binns

1. St Pinnock (Helen Varley)*
2. Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)*
3. Swindon Brass (Steve Yorke)*
4. Cheltenham Silver (Neil Brownless)
5. Exeter Railway (Ben Elliott)
6. Bideford Town (Mark Durham)
7. New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)
8. Shanklin Town Brass (IOW) (Ashley Wicks)
9. City of Bath Brass (Jason Andrews)
10. Redruth Town (Mark Wilson)
11. St Stythians (James Burns)
12. Downton (Lloyd Bartlett)
13. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)
14. Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)
15. Saltash Town (Joshua Green)
16. Crewkerne Silver (Paul Denegri)
17. Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Harry Chambers)

* Qualify for National Final

Fourth Section:

Test Piece: Indian Summer (Eric Ball)
Adjudicators: Michael Alcorn; Alan Duguid

1. Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)*
2. Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill)*
3. South Molton Town (Chris Willis MBE)
4. Bugle Silver (Aaron Harvey)
5. Tewkesbury Town (Will Norman)
6. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
7. Okehampton Excelsior Silver (Paul Pennicotte-Henri)
8. Weymouth Concert Brass (David Ansell)
9. Test Valley Brass (Alun Grace)
10. Indian Queens (George J Barnes-Collier)
11. Plymouth City Brass Academy (Paul Norley)
12. Chalford Academy (Steve Tubb)
13. Cheltenham Silver Academy (Colin Forster)

* Qualify for National Final

        

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Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

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