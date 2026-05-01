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Fleetwood back on demand

You can enjoy all 32 performances from the recent Fleetwood Contest on demand

Fleetwood
  The Fleetwood Contest was a great success

Friday, 01 May 2026

        

If its plenty of great brass band action you want to enjoy this weekend, then why not look back at all the action from the recent Fleetwood Contest.

All 32 performances

You can now watch or just listen to all 32 performances from the event — from Championship Section winners Blackburn & Darwen right through to the cracking performances from the trio of super Youth Section contenders.

To watch and listen:

Fleetwood Contest 2026 — On Demand Videos:
https://nxtod.com/fleetwood-contest-2026/

Fleetwood Contest 2026 — On Demand Audio:
https://nxtod.com/fleetwood-contest-2026-audio/

        

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Latest News »

Fleetwood

Fleetwood back on demand

May 1 • You can enjoy all 32 performances from the recent Fleetwood Contest on demand

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What's on »

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Vacancies »

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CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

April 23 • Cleethorpes Band are seeking a Musical Director. The band rehearse on Thursday and Sunday evenings. Placed 3rd in the North of England 4th section contest. We are a registered charity and have a thriving training band.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

April 23 • SOLO HORN Vacancy. The Leicestershire Co-op Band (2nd Section National Finalists & 1st Section from 2027) have a vacancy for Solo Horn. We are an ambitious band with a healthy balance of contests and concerts, always striving for high musical standards.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

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