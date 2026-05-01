Fleetwood back on demand

You can enjoy all 32 performances from the recent Fleetwood Contest on demand

If its plenty of great brass band action you want to enjoy this weekend, then why not look back at all the action from the recent Fleetwood Contest.

All 32 performances

You can now watch or just listen to all 32 performances from the event — from Championship Section winners Blackburn & Darwen right through to the cracking performances from the trio of super Youth Section contenders.

To watch and listen:

Fleetwood Contest 2026 — On Demand Videos:

https://nxtod.com/fleetwood-contest-2026/

Fleetwood Contest 2026 — On Demand Audio:

https://nxtod.com/fleetwood-contest-2026-audio/