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4BR Review: Episode 19

Join Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas on Wednesday 17th June at 7.00pm for the latest live broadcast 4BR Review.

pocast
  Join Iwan and Chris on Wednesday evening with you views and opinions

Monday, 15 June 2026

        

The latest live broadcast 4BR Review will take to the air at 7.00pm on Wednesday 17th June.

Reviews and opinions

4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas will be looking back to the recent Elgar International Festival of Brass as well as looking at a host of latest CD releases from Black Dyke Band, Bone-afide, Bastien Baumet, A4 Brass Quartet and Bente Illvold amongst others.

There are also a trio of books to discuss, with the newly published 'The Brass Band Story' from Prof Trevor Herbert and 'The Brass Band Hall of Fame' by Tim Mutum, whilst we also find out more about an intriguing book by Steven S Smith about the relationship between film maker Alfred Hitchcock and composer Bernard Hermann.

Your views

All this and we give our recommendations on releases and events to put in your diary as well as a couple of old fashioned LPs you should try and find in a dusty cupboard, junk shop on on Ebay to add to your collection.

Your thoughts and opinions are key as always, so please join us on Wednesday night and let us know what you think about the events, the releases and your recommendations of what to go and see, hear and enjoy...

Bookmark:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEKVoELJoM4

        

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Latest News »

pocast

4BR Review: Episode 19

June 15 • Join Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas on Wednesday 17th June at 7.00pm for the latest live broadcast 4BR Review.

Thoresby

Result: 2026 Wetherby March & Hymn Tune

June 15 • Thoresby Colliery takes 'The Drovers' march and hymn tune honours in Wetherby.

Newstead

Result: 2026 East Midlands March & Hymn Tune Contest

June 15 • Newstead Brass lead the march and hymn way to victory at a sunny Harborough.

wITHINGTON

Withington bows out with a Russian flourish

June 15 • The musical partnership between Allan Withington and Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band came to an end in France with a memorable musical flourish.

What's on »

Barnsley Brass - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 25 June • St Mary's Church. Church Street. Barnsley S70 2AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Royal Sackbut Collective

Friday 26 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Mossley Band

Sunday 28 June • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Thursday 2 July • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Longridge Band

June 16 • Longridge Band invite applications for the positions of Flugel and Eb Bass.. We are a friendly and committed band that enjoys a great balance of concerts and contests throughout the year. A contribution to travel expenses are provided.

Harrogate Band

June 15 • After a fantastic result at the Wetherby Drovers Contest, The Harrogate Band are looking for a front row and a back row cornet player to complete the team. Rehearsals Weds 8pm with occasional Sundays at our own bandroom with great transport links

Tintwistle Band

June 15 • We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled!. As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

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