4BR Review: Episode 19

Join Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas on Wednesday 17th June at 7.00pm for the latest live broadcast 4BR Review.

The latest live broadcast 4BR Review will take to the air at 7.00pm on Wednesday 17th June.

Reviews and opinions

4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas will be looking back to the recent Elgar International Festival of Brass as well as looking at a host of latest CD releases from Black Dyke Band, Bone-afide, Bastien Baumet, A4 Brass Quartet and Bente Illvold amongst others.

There are also a trio of books to discuss, with the newly published 'The Brass Band Story' from Prof Trevor Herbert and 'The Brass Band Hall of Fame' by Tim Mutum, whilst we also find out more about an intriguing book by Steven S Smith about the relationship between film maker Alfred Hitchcock and composer Bernard Hermann.

Your views

All this and we give our recommendations on releases and events to put in your diary as well as a couple of old fashioned LPs you should try and find in a dusty cupboard, junk shop on on Ebay to add to your collection.

Your thoughts and opinions are key as always, so please join us on Wednesday night and let us know what you think about the events, the releases and your recommendations of what to go and see, hear and enjoy...

Bookmark:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEKVoELJoM4

