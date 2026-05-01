Brass in Concert draws confirmed

The draws for the 2026 Brass in Concert and Youth Brass in Concert Championships have been confirmed after being made in Linz.

The draws for the 2026 Brass in Concert and Youth Brass in Concert Championships were recently made at the European Championships in Linz.

The event will take place at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead on the weekend of the 14th & 15th November.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale for both events on Wednesday 8th July at 1.00pm directly form the venue's website. Further details will be released closer to the date.

11 bands will compete in the 49th Brass in Concert Championship on Saturday 14th November — headed by defending champion the cooperation band.

Brass in Concert:

Brass in Concert draw is as follows:

1. Tertnes Brass

2. Brighouse & Rastrick

3. Desford Colliery

4. Flowers

5. Hepworth

6. the cooperation band

7. GUS Band

8. Aldbourne

9. Cory

10. Foden's

11. Tredegar

Youth Brass in Concert:

8 bands will compete at the 6th Youth Brass in Concert Championships on Sunday 15th November headed by defending champion Wardle Academy Youth Band.

The draw is as follows:

1. Elland Silver Youth

2. Lancashire Youth Band

3. Lions Youth Band

4. Hampshire County Youth Band

5. Youth Brass 2000

6. Houghton Area Youth Band

7. Shepherd Youth Brass

8. Wardle Academy Youth