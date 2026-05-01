Live stream broadcast from Spring Festival

All the action from the 104th British Open Spring Festival is to be live-stream broadcast this weekend.

Audiences around the world can watch the action from all three sections of the 104th Spring Festival his weekend.

It follows the launch of a new dedicated in-house streaming service.

Annual subscription

Available for an annual subscription of £29.99, it covers the Spring Festival across the weekend of Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd May, and British Open Championship on Saturday 12th September.

4BR was informed that the production of the livestream for both events will be undertaken by Red Shell Productions. The live event streaming company is based in the West Midlands with extensive experience of events as diverse as business conferences to sports, studio productions to product launches.

Live stream

People will be able to follow the action live from Birmingham Town Hall which plays host to the Senior Cup and Grand Shield, and the Jennifer Blackwell Performance Space at Symphony Hall for the Senior Trophy contest.

The stream will broadcast each performance in Birmingham with a short preview before the action starts at 10.00am on Saturday (Senior Cup and Senior Trophy) and Sunday (Grand Shield).

4BR Editor Iwan Fox will host the broadcast.

Register

Register now to watch the action live at: https://stream.thebritishopen.net