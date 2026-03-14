Ready to shine? NYBBGB offer audition skills workshops

There are a trio of FREE audition skills workshops on offer from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to help young player's skills sets.

If you are a young player thinking about applying to be part of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain this year and want to improve your audition confidence and performance skills, then make sure you sign up for the May half-term 'Ready to Shine' programme.

FREE Skills workshops

It's a FREE NYBBGB Audition Skills Workshop designed especially for young brass and percussion players aged 8 to 18.

Led by Dr Robert Childs and supported by a team of hugely experienced brass and percussion tutors, this interactive day will help you understand exactly what makes for a successful audition.

Three days are planned to ensure you get the opportunity to go somewhere close to you.

The free days will be held on Tuesday 26th May, Wednesday 27th May, and Thursday 28th May and will last from 10.30am to 3.00pm

Help and advice on hand

The team will help you with your preparation (how to practise effectively and feel ready), as well as with your performance (how to play at your best under pressure), and with your presentation (how to communicate confidence and musicality).

There will also be essential tip on how to improve your scale work and your sight reading.

Supportive

All this will be undertaken in a fully supported, inclusive environment, working in small groups with expert tutors, playing in ensemble sessions, watching demonstrations and taking part in Q&A sessions with tutors as well as meeting current NYBBGB members and ambassadors

Workshop Dates & Locations:

Tuesday 26th May: St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, London (WC2N 4JJ)

Wednesday 27th May: Chetham's School of Music, Long Millgate, Manchester (M3 1SB)

Thursday 28th May: University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, Birmingham (B15 2TT)

Each workshop will run from 10.30am to 3.00pm (staff will be ready to register attendees from 10:30am, with activities beginning shortly afterwards).

Attending a workshop is completely FREE. Spaces are limited to ensure quality small-group tuition, so early booking is recommended (see below) 4BR.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Apply

Parents/guardians are invited to join us at the end of the day to hear the ensemble and take part in the Q&A.

Tickets: FREE — register at: https://forms.gle/LdGQt69TgLGBtnhu9

More info: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/ready-to-shine-workshops-2026/

Attending a workshop is completely FREE. Spaces are limited to ensure quality small-group tuition, so early booking is recommended.