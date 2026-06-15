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Withington bows out with a Russian flourish

The musical partnership between Allan Withington and Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band came to an end in France with a memorable musical flourish.

wITHINGTON
  Allan Withington was joined by trumpet star Sergei Nakariakov on stage for the Gala Concert .

Monday, 15 June 2026

        

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has bid a fond farewell to professional MD, Allan Withington following a memorable weekend together at the French Open Championships in Amboise.

The band travelled to the Loire Valley for the competition, securing the top section title accolade but also providing a Gala Concert programme where they accompanied the remarkable Russian trumpet player Sergei Nakariakov.

Musicianship and friendship

It brought to an end a five year musical partnership that the band stated was, "underpinned by musicianship and friendship", and which saw the Yorkshire band secure contesting success and artistic acclaim for its performances.

It saw the band qualify for the Albert Hall National Finals in 2021 and 2024, as well as return to the British Open in the same year and make five appearances together at the Brass in Concert Championship.

Passion and integrity

In highlighting that link based on "musicianship and friendship", the band stated: "Allan has shared his musical passion and integrity wholeheartedly and every musician that has played under him has felt the respect, warmth and wisdom he exudes.

On the contest stage, even when the results did not deliver, the music always spoke, leaving audiences appreciative and fulfilled. And that was always the goal... play with passion.

The last few years of working with Allan have been inspiring and one of the most important musical chapters of the band's history, where it has pushed the boundaries of music and programming, especially at Brass in Concert.

The last few years of working with Allan have been inspiring and one of the most important musical chapters of the band's history, where it has pushed the boundaries of music and programmingCarlton Main Frickley Colliery

Thanks

They added: "Thank you from everyone at Team Frickley to Allan and his wonderful wife Kirsten, who has also been such an integral part of our team, and always will be.

But we will leave the final word with 'il Maestro' himself. In his departing words to the band, Allan said: "Thanks everyone for a great show of spirit during the weekend. It was a privilege to have been part of your story for the last few years. Good luck in the future and hang on to your passion."

        

TAGS: Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

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