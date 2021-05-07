                 

*
banner

News

4BR Friday Interview with Mike Lovatt

4BR talks in depth with the trumpet star — from Phantom and Education cuts to the launch of his new Brass Pack band, exciting new recording projects — and even a bit of home baking...

Mike Lovatt
  Mike has been kept busy in many different ways of late

Friday, 07 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with the trumpet star to talk Phantom and Music education cuts, his teaching links to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, his new recording studio, the creation of his own Mike Lovatt Brass Pack Band and its exciting new recording project — and even a bit about his new found baking skills...

Opinions

Mike gives his opinions on what he calls "the steady downward slope" that is being seen in West End shows as well as his views on the proposed cuts in higher education music teaching — a subject close to his heart.

Projects

He also talks about how his new home studio has created different teaching opportunities to explore with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and closer to home, as well as the exciting news of the creation of his own Mike Lovatt Brass Pack Band.

All that and he also shares a few baking tips too...

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Facebook performances:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDambSTcgLs

Find out more about Mike at: https://www.mikelovatt.co.uk/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Euro2021

Get ready for the Euros...

May 7 • A weekend of great European Championship highlights starts this evening on the wobplay.com platform — so why not enjoy the brass band Eurovision from 6.30pm (BST).

Mike Lovatt

4BR Friday Interview with Mike Lovatt

May 7 • 4BR talks in depth with the trumpet star — from Phantom and Education cuts to the launch of his new Brass Pack band, exciting new recording projects — and even a bit of home baking...

Jam

Composers call for JAM tomorrow...

May 7 • A new commission initiative is looking for composers to write quintet music for organ and brass.

Besson

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 20

May 7 • Episode 20 of Besson Fridays at Home sees the team of Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster joined by European brass stars Tormod Flaten and Lode Violet.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

May 6 • Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the following positions. . . SOLO BARITONE, . EB BASS. . . Players must be dedicated and enthusiastic team players. Great atmosphere and enjoyable rehearsals to look forward to!

St Michael's Brass Band

May 6 • St Michael's Brass Band: We are a friendly, non-contesting band playing for church and local community events, looking for players to come and join us on Thursdays from 8pm - 9:30pm at the Old Vic behind Church on Townley St. Middleton Mcr M24 1BT

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

May 5 • As we get ready to return to rehearsals we are looking to recruit Bb Bass, Eb Bass & Cornets to join our friendly 3rd section band. We do a good mix of concerts and contests. Come along for a blow you will be welcome. Other instruments also very welcome.

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top