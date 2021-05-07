4BR Friday Interview with Mike Lovatt

4BR talks in depth with the trumpet star — from Phantom and Education cuts to the launch of his new Brass Pack band, exciting new recording projects — and even a bit of home baking...

4BR catches up with the trumpet star to talk Phantom and Music education cuts, his teaching links to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, his new recording studio, the creation of his own Mike Lovatt Brass Pack Band and its exciting new recording project — and even a bit about his new found baking skills...

Opinions

Mike gives his opinions on what he calls "the steady downward slope" that is being seen in West End shows as well as his views on the proposed cuts in higher education music teaching — a subject close to his heart.

Projects

He also talks about how his new home studio has created different teaching opportunities to explore with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and closer to home, as well as the exciting news of the creation of his own Mike Lovatt Brass Pack Band.

All that and he also shares a few baking tips too...

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Facebook performances:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDambSTcgLs

Find out more about Mike at: https://www.mikelovatt.co.uk/

