Hogan looking for new musical heroes

Hogan Music in Newbury is looking to reinvigorate the appeal for music making in the younger generation with a free 'try out' initiative.

Hogan Music, a one-stop music centre and retail shop in Newbury in Berkshire will be re-opening its doors to over 400 students in a bid to reinvigorate youngsters returning to face to face lessons.

The company was alarmed to find out that recent research had shown that 44% of children have decreased the amount of time they spent on hobbies and activities during lockdown, and was determined to play its part in ensuring that music making will once again provide the ideal outlet for enthusiasm and talent.

Try out

As restrictions start to ease further, Hogan Music have launched their campaign to invite youngsters to book a free of charge 'try-out' session at their centre, so that they can have a go at playing the piano or singing, pick up and blow a brass instrument or even start to strum a ukulele or take a bow to a violin.

Inspire

Sam Wyne, Head of Partnerships & Development told 4BR: "It's all about laughter, excitement and most importantly music and it's already been fantastic hearing and seeing this coming from our building in Newbury.

We want to inspire people of all ages to take up something new and we have launched our free of charge try-out sessions for people to meet our teachers and have fun trying out a musical instrument."

He added: "The last few days have been busy. Our phones, inboxes and social media feeds are buzzing and we are delighted that we can offer this experience to members of our local community."

Find out more

If you or your child would like to get involved, you can sign up for a free try-out session at the Hogan Music website: www.hoganmusic.co.uk

They have teacher demo videos being released on their social media platforms in the next few days too, so get tapping and check them out!