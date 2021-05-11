New charter launched to raise mental health awareness

A new Mental Health in Brass Bands Charter has been launched — and you can support its ethos...

This week (10th May) is Mental Health Awareness Week, and Mode forâ€¦ is launching a 'Mental Health in Brass Bands Charter'.

It is aimed at bringing individuals and organisations together in support of mental health awareness and prioritising protective factors and wellbeing by creating a mentally healthy brass banding environment.





Well being

Individuals can play their part in endorsing the free Mental Health in Brass Bands Charter (MHBBC) — and it takes less than a minute to sign up!

In doing so you are signalling that you are dedicated to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of musicians in brass bands and acknowledging the power of language, conversation and awareness in moulding social attitudes.

It also declares your intention to help reduce the stigma around mental illness and support the emotional fitness of individuals through awareness, protective measures and respect.





Raise awareness

Speaking about the initiative, Tabby Kerwin of Mode forâ€¦ told 4BR: "We have developed the charter as part of our advocacy for mental health and wellbeing in brass bands.

Together we can create awareness and knowledge and can develop ways to create protective factors and mentally healthy environments in our bandrooms."

Tabby added: "Anything we can each do to help raise awareness, create emotionally healthy environments and open up conversations all contribute to saving lives and reducing currently increasing global rates of mental health issues and suicide.

Brass bands offer a perfect opportunity to help make an impact and support one another by putting in place protective measures which may mean some people will be less likely to need the use of increasingly stretched professional services."

Signed up

Tabby revealed that a number of leading brass band organisations have already signed up to the Charter.

"A number of leading organisations have already pledged their support and we hope that this will lead to event organisers considering having mental health first aiders and quiet spaces available in the future.

Find out more

Mode forâ€¦. will also be supplying subsidised Mental Health First Aid training from MHFA England with 3 places available on the June course for just £99 per person."



To find out more and sign the charter go to: https://forms.gle/sHmWJJ5dhBjhV2RJ8