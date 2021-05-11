From Boney M to Barnard Castle...

14 UniBrass bands contribute Covid-19 compliant tracks to new Lockdown CD....

The UniBrass Foundation has produced a brand new CD entitled, 'UniBrass: The Lockdown Collection'.

The cross-university CD features tracks from 14 university bands, recorded by players in Covid-19 compliant safety before being edited together for each track of the release.

Due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, and with the 2021 UniBrass Championships having to be postponed, UniBrass wanted to provide bands with an opportunity to keep playing as well as a meaningful project to work towards.

Fantastic results

A UniBrass spokesperson told 4BR: "Each band was asked to submit a recording of a piece that meant something to them such as a connection to their city, band, university, or UniBrass — however tenuous — and the results have been fantastic!"

Listeners can therefore enjoy Southampton University performance of 'Chicken Run', which they traditionally played on their summer tour, whilst Keele University honour their favourite pub, 'The Sneyd Crest'.

Leeds University asked Philip Wilby to arrange a piece to mark the turbulent year, Durham University, with a touch political satire, recorded the march 'Barnard Castle', and The University of Warwick Brass Band enjoyed themselves with 'The Boney M. Mega Mix!'

Running order

The full CD running order is as follows:

University of Oxford Brass Band (Blenheim Flourishes)

University of Huddersfield Brass Band (Jubilee)

University of Bristol Brass Band (The Chariot Race from Olympus)

University of Southampton Brass Band (Chicken Run)

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band (Hideaway)

University of York Brass Band (Mr Jums)

University of Birmingham Brass Band (Old Joe)

University of Leeds Brass Band (Cornerstone)

Lancaster University Brass Band (The Good, The Bad and The Ugly)

Durham University Brass Band (Barnard Castle)

Bangor University Brass Band (Men of Harlech)

University of Warwick Brass Band (The Boney M. Mega Mix!)

Keele University Brass Band (The Sneyd Crest)

University of Sheffield Brass Band (Stal Himme)

UniBrass: The Lockdown Collection is now available to listen on all major streaming platforms