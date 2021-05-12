                 

News

Festival replacement for postponed Band of the Year contest

A new 'Best of Brass Festival' replaces the BrassPass.tv 'Band of the Year' contest in July as it moves to October reserve date.

Victria
  The 1500 seat Victoria Theatre will host the festival day

Wednesday, 12 May 2021

        

IBB Media Ltd has announced that the proposed 'BrassPass.tv Band of the Year' competition, due to take place in July, has been postponed and moved to its reserve date of Saturday 30th October.

Instead, a new 'Best of Brass Festival' will be held on Saturday 3rd July at Victoria Theatre, Halifax featuring performances from Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Fairey, Carlton Main Frickley and Wingates bands.

It will also feature the debut of the James Shepherd Versatile Brass Legacy Band and a solo recital from Cory principal cornet, Tom Hutchinson.

Postponement

Speaking about the decisions, IBB Media Managing Director, Martin Gernon said the postponement of the Band of the Year contest was "due to the unclear situation regarding a return to banding in the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales."

He also stated that the proposed venue at the Albert Halls in Bolton had announced that it would not re-open until September.

Announcing the new festival he said: "It was with huge disappointment that we were forced into postponement of the Band of the Year contest.

However, we did not want to lose either the date or the occasion to herald the return of banding in the UK. The festival we have created has been with the incredible support and sheer will power of the bands involved and we all owe them a debt of gratitude in helping put this festival on."

Regulations removed

He added: "We are promised an incredible day of brass music making, the first major event in the UK for brass bands since March 2020. It is a day of celebration and looking forward positively, whilst still remembering and recognising the sacrifice so many have made over the last 15 months.

With government guidelines still indicating strongly that social distancing regulations will be removed on June 21st, we anticipate a full house in Halifax for what promises to be an amazing day."

Historic test-pieces

4BR was informed that each band will perform a 45-50 minute set which will include an historic test-piece associated with each particular band.

Black Dyke will perform 'Cloudcatcher Fells' by John McCabe, whilst Brighouse & Rastrick will feature 'Dances and Arias' by Edward Gregson. Carlton Main Frickley will provide 'Sunset Rhapsody' by Eric Ball, with Fairey opting for 'Le Carnaval Romain' by Berlioz and Wingates playing 'Fireworks' by Elgar Howarth.

The JSVB Legacy Band pays homage to the ground-breaking 10-piece ensemble of the 1970s.

Brasspass TV will also be livestreaming the event to a worldwide audience.

The Band of the Year contest in October will be held at The Albert Halls, Bolton.

With government guidelines still indicating strongly that social distancing regulations will be removed on June 21st, we anticipate a full house in Halifax for what promises to be an amazing dayMartin Gernon

Tickets:



Tickets (from £15 subject to theatre support fee) for the event go on sale on Wednesday 12th May.

https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/visit/booking

        

