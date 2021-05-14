Radio 3 spotlight for Jenkins

Composer Dan Jenkins will be featured on Radio 3 today in a broadcast by the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Martyn Brabbins.

A contemporary brass work entitled, '6845815' by composer Dan Jenkins will be featured on Radio 3 today (Friday 14th May — 2.00pm).

The work will be performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra brass section conducted by Martyn Brabbins as part of a broadcast that marks Mental Health Awareness Week.

It will be featured alongside works by Benjamin Britten ('Four Sea Interludes') Joseph Marx ('3 Songs'), Thomas Larcher ('Chiasma') and Gustav Mahler ('Symphony No 7').

Anniversary

Speaking to 4BR, Dan said: "The title of '6845815' refers to the date and time of the explosion at Hiroshima and was to be first performed by the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland to mark the 75th anniversary.

That was unfortunately cancelled due to Covid-19 so this will be a world premiere. It depicts the scene before and after the devastation — the opening innocent, busy and unaware, whilst the second part is musical chaos — the result of the explosion itself — layers of panic and destruction."

Speedbird

Dan also told 4BR that he has almost finished transcribing his first Big Band piece entitled, 'Speedbird', for the brass band medium.

He added: "As the title suggests, it fast and furious — and just over 3 minutes long. I think it would be a great addition to any concert programme for a band with a sense of adventure!"

Radio broadcast

Further details of the Radio 3 broadcast and iplayer repeats can be found at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000vzbf

You can find out more about Dan Jenkins and his music at: www.danjenkinsmusic.co.uk