                 

*
banner

News

Radio 3 spotlight for Jenkins

Composer Dan Jenkins will be featured on Radio 3 today in a broadcast by the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Martyn Brabbins.

Dan Jenkins
  The work by Dan Jenkins will be featured on Radio 3

Friday, 14 May 2021

        

A contemporary brass work entitled, '6845815' by composer Dan Jenkins will be featured on Radio 3 today (Friday 14th May — 2.00pm).

The work will be performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra brass section conducted by Martyn Brabbins as part of a broadcast that marks Mental Health Awareness Week.

It will be featured alongside works by Benjamin Britten ('Four Sea Interludes') Joseph Marx ('3 Songs'), Thomas Larcher ('Chiasma') and Gustav Mahler ('Symphony No 7').

Anniversary

Speaking to 4BR, Dan said: "The title of '6845815' refers to the date and time of the explosion at Hiroshima and was to be first performed by the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland to mark the 75th anniversary.

That was unfortunately cancelled due to Covid-19 so this will be a world premiere. It depicts the scene before and after the devastation — the opening innocent, busy and unaware, whilst the second part is musical chaos — the result of the explosion itself — layers of panic and destruction."

Speedbird

Dan also told 4BR that he has almost finished transcribing his first Big Band piece entitled, 'Speedbird', for the brass band medium.

He added: "As the title suggests, it fast and furious — and just over 3 minutes long. I think it would be a great addition to any concert programme for a band with a sense of adventure!"

Radio broadcast

Further details of the Radio 3 broadcast and iplayer repeats can be found at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000vzbf

You can find out more about Dan Jenkins and his music at: www.danjenkinsmusic.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Oliverio

4BR Friday Interview with Dr Jennifer Oliverio

May 14 • 4BR talks to Fountain City's principal cornet Dr Jennifer Oliverio about her up-coming CD project 'Enigma', her inspirations and how she is looking forward to a return to performing with her band.

QUIZ

4BR Weekend Quiz: Doubles all round...

May 14 • Come up with the right brass band double answer from the clues to win a great prize worth over £200.

BBEPROMS

Brass Bands England launch playground inspiration

May 14 • A new initiative can get bands connecting with the next generation of potential players...

Dan Jenkins

Radio 3 spotlight for Jenkins

May 14 • Composer Dan Jenkins will be featured on Radio 3 today in a broadcast by the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Martyn Brabbins.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford

St Dennis Band

May 10 • The St Dennis Band - Cornwall (Championship Section/Grand Shield) invites expressions of interest for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Based in Mid Cornwall and just 5 minutes off the A30, the band rehearses every Monday and Thursday at 19:45.

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top