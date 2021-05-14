Brass Bands England launch playground inspiration

A new initiative can get bands connecting with the next generation of potential players...

Brass Bands England has launched a new initiative to encourage bands to make links with their local community, schools and Music Education Hubs at the end of the Summer Term.

With the proposed further relaxation of Covid-19 rules governing outdoor activities, #PromsInThePlayground looks to encourage community bands to link with local schools by offering to perform in their playground.

Communities

From 5th — 23rd July, and observing the appropriate Covid guidelines, this could therefore take the form of a small ensemble of players bringing the sound of brass back into the heart of their communities.

Brass Bands England will also be providing support and advice to help you with the activity.

Find out more

On Thursday 20th May, BBE Youth Brass Development Specialists Paul Fisher and Deirdre Waller-Box will be hosting a free Zoom launch event to answer any questions and provide support for your #PromsInThePlayground plans.

In addition, recordings of previous webinars led by the BBE Brass Foundations team are available in the Members Resource area, and additional resources to help bands make contact with schools will be available in coming weeks.

Great idea

Speaking about the initiative, Paul Fisher told 4BR: "It's a great idea — so think about keeping it simple and pick fun music!

A short, engaging programme of no more than 15/20 minutes of music is ideal — I'd say four or five short pieces at a maximum. Think about it as a pop-up gig, so for ease consider using lyres rather than having to set up music stands.

It doesn't need to come with a big presentation, just a short introduction and then get on making some great music for the kids to enjoy!"

It doesn't need to come with a big presentation, just a short introduction and then get on making some great music for the kids to enjoy! Paul Fisher

Advertisement

Hub contact

BBE is also encouraging bands to contact local Music Education Hubs to encourage and support their proactive approach.

The next Brass Bands England Brass Foundations programme is via the BBE Facebook Page on Monday 17th May (6.30pm).

Paul will be speaking to Ben Stevens, Director of Music at Hertfordshire Music Service about the partnership between BBE and HMS, and their plans for #PromsInThePlayground this Summer.

Any additional questions about #PromsInThePlayground can be directed to BBE's Education & Development Manager Sarah Baumann at: sarah@bbe.org.uk