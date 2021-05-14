                 

*
banner

News

Brass Bands England launch playground inspiration

A new initiative can get bands connecting with the next generation of potential players...

BBEPROMS
  The new initiative is aimed at making a great impression with the next generation of potential players

Friday, 14 May 2021

        

Brass Bands England has launched a new initiative to encourage bands to make links with their local community, schools and Music Education Hubs at the end of the Summer Term.

With the proposed further relaxation of Covid-19 rules governing outdoor activities, #PromsInThePlayground looks to encourage community bands to link with local schools by offering to perform in their playground.

Communities

From 5th — 23rd July, and observing the appropriate Covid guidelines, this could therefore take the form of a small ensemble of players bringing the sound of brass back into the heart of their communities.

Brass Bands England will also be providing support and advice to help you with the activity.

Find out more

On Thursday 20th May, BBE Youth Brass Development Specialists Paul Fisher and Deirdre Waller-Box will be hosting a free Zoom launch event to answer any questions and provide support for your #PromsInThePlayground plans.

In addition, recordings of previous webinars led by the BBE Brass Foundations team are available in the Members Resource area, and additional resources to help bands make contact with schools will be available in coming weeks.

Great idea

Speaking about the initiative, Paul Fisher told 4BR: "It's a great idea — so think about keeping it simple and pick fun music!

A short, engaging programme of no more than 15/20 minutes of music is ideal — I'd say four or five short pieces at a maximum. Think about it as a pop-up gig, so for ease consider using lyres rather than having to set up music stands.

It doesn't need to come with a big presentation, just a short introduction and then get on making some great music for the kids to enjoy!"

It doesn't need to come with a big presentation, just a short introduction and then get on making some great music for the kids to enjoy!Paul Fisher

Hub contact

BBE is also encouraging bands to contact local Music Education Hubs to encourage and support their proactive approach.

The next Brass Bands England Brass Foundations programme is via the BBE Facebook Page on Monday 17th May (6.30pm).

Paul will be speaking to Ben Stevens, Director of Music at Hertfordshire Music Service about the partnership between BBE and HMS, and their plans for #PromsInThePlayground this Summer.

Any additional questions about #PromsInThePlayground can be directed to BBE's Education & Development Manager Sarah Baumann at: sarah@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Oliverio

4BR Friday Interview with Dr Jennifer Oliverio

May 14 • 4BR talks to Fountain City's principal cornet Dr Jennifer Oliverio about her up-coming CD project 'Enigma', her inspirations and how she is looking forward to a return to performing with her band.

QUIZ

4BR Weekend Quiz: Doubles all round...

May 14 • Come up with the right brass band double answer from the clues to win a great prize worth over £200.

BBEPROMS

Brass Bands England launch playground inspiration

May 14 • A new initiative can get bands connecting with the next generation of potential players...

Dan Jenkins

Radio 3 spotlight for Jenkins

May 14 • Composer Dan Jenkins will be featured on Radio 3 today in a broadcast by the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Martyn Brabbins.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford

St Dennis Band

May 10 • The St Dennis Band - Cornwall (Championship Section/Grand Shield) invites expressions of interest for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Based in Mid Cornwall and just 5 minutes off the A30, the band rehearses every Monday and Thursday at 19:45.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top