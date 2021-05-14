                 

*
banner

News

4BR Friday Interview with Dr Jennifer Oliverio

4BR talks to Fountain City's principal cornet Dr Jennifer Oliverio about her up-coming CD project 'Enigma', her inspirations and how she is looking forward to a return to performing with her band.

Oliverio
  Dr Jennifer Oliverio is a multi-talented musician as well as a hugely respected cornet player

Friday, 14 May 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Friday interview on 4Barsrest and we have taken a trip across the Atlantic Ocean to the USA — and to Michigan — to talk to Dr Jennifer Oliverio.

Jennifer is an Assistant Professor of Music for trumpet at Oakland University and is also the hugely respected principal cornet of Fountain City Brass Band.

She has also performed with a number of professional ensembles and is a much sought after soloist and clinician, as well as a proud mother to baby Ben and wife to husband Patrick.

And to top it all this she has just announced that she is to work on a new solo CD release entitled Enigma with new works for cornet and/or flugelhorn and piano.

Find out more:

To find out more about Jennifer, go to: https://www.jenniferoliverio.com/

        

TAGS: Fountain City Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Oliverio

4BR Friday Interview with Dr Jennifer Oliverio

May 14 • 4BR talks to Fountain City's principal cornet Dr Jennifer Oliverio about her up-coming CD project 'Enigma', her inspirations and how she is looking forward to a return to performing with her band.

QUIZ

4BR Weekend Quiz: Doubles all round...

May 14 • Come up with the right brass band double answer from the clues to win a great prize worth over £200.

BBEPROMS

Brass Bands England launch playground inspiration

May 14 • A new initiative can get bands connecting with the next generation of potential players...

Dan Jenkins

Radio 3 spotlight for Jenkins

May 14 • Composer Dan Jenkins will be featured on Radio 3 today in a broadcast by the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Martyn Brabbins.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford

St Dennis Band

May 10 • The St Dennis Band - Cornwall (Championship Section/Grand Shield) invites expressions of interest for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Based in Mid Cornwall and just 5 minutes off the A30, the band rehearses every Monday and Thursday at 19:45.

Pro Cards »

Neil Samuel


Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top