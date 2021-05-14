4BR Friday Interview with Dr Jennifer Oliverio

4BR talks to Fountain City's principal cornet Dr Jennifer Oliverio about her up-coming CD project 'Enigma', her inspirations and how she is looking forward to a return to performing with her band.

It's the Friday interview on 4Barsrest and we have taken a trip across the Atlantic Ocean to the USA — and to Michigan — to talk to Dr Jennifer Oliverio.

Jennifer is an Assistant Professor of Music for trumpet at Oakland University and is also the hugely respected principal cornet of Fountain City Brass Band.

She has also performed with a number of professional ensembles and is a much sought after soloist and clinician, as well as a proud mother to baby Ben and wife to husband Patrick.

And to top it all this she has just announced that she is to work on a new solo CD release entitled Enigma with new works for cornet and/or flugelhorn and piano.

To find out more about Jennifer, go to: https://www.jenniferoliverio.com/