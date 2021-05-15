                 

New Whit Friday contest set for September

A new Whit Friday inspired contest for bands from Tameside and Oldham is set to take place this Autumn — and is lookin for local entrants

Whit
  The new contest is for bands based in the Tameside and Oldham areas

Saturday, 15 May 2021

        

A new outdoor contest is set to make an open invitation to bands from the Tameside and Oldham areas keen to battle for a September 'Whit Friday' title.

Autumn Leaves

4BR has been informed that the Greenfield 'Autumn Leaves' Brass Band Contest has extended an open invitation all brass bands from Tameside as well as Oldham to compete at the new event in Greenfield on Sunday, September 5th.

Speaking to 4BR, Frank Rothwell, Chairman of the Greenfield contest committee said: "We want to make it a full-on contest for bands of all abilities from championship to social and youth training bands.

Celebration

He added: "We are planning a major event with 6000 tickets being printed. Normally on Whit Friday we hold the Saddleworth contest alongside the Tameside contests and together we provide a major international celebration of brass band music.

Each band will play up to three verses of a hymn with variations and a march as on the Whit Friday Contest."

The contest will be in the hymn and march format to take place on the elevated stage on Ladhill playing fields in Greenfield.

The contest will be in the hymn and march format to take place on the elevated stage on Ladhill playing fields in Greenfieldcontest organisers

Contact:

Mr Rothwell added: "We are planning an old fashioned family Sunday afternoon in the park and we have extended the party into Greenfield Cricket Club which will more than double the grassed area available."

To enter a Tameside or Oldham band, contact should be made at: Rothwellfrank50@gmail.com

        

