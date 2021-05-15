Bands asked to Hear the Call

Bands across the UK are being invited to sign up to take part in a special celebration day — and to get it heard by performing a free new work by composer Liz Lane.

Brass bands across the UK have been invited to take part in a day of special events to celebrate the anniversary of the National Health Service.

NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day will take place on 5th July and is being organised to help recognise the efforts and sacrifice of social care and frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local engagement

Brass Bands England (BBE) have been asked to become involved to engage brass bands with their local communities during the national celebration.

To enhance the event, BBE has commissioned a special anthem from composer Liz Lane — an anthem designed to coincide with the 'Nation's Toast' at 1.00pm on July 5th as their tribute to those who give so much.

Funded by the Norman Jones Trust, 'Hear the Call', contains subtle musical references to the four UK nations and is designed to be played by groups of all sizes from six players upwards.

Free score and parts

Full scores and parts are downloadable free of charge from the Brass Bands England website and to aid preparation, a recording by Grimethorpe Colliery Band will also soon be made available.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news14052021-1013/brass-bands-hear-the-call-participate-nationwide-celebration

Uplifting

Speaking about the work, Liz Lane told 4BR: "I was honoured to be asked to write 'Hear the Call' with a brief to compose a celebratory and uplifting anthem.

I wanted the musical ethos to portray something of the incredible and diverse work encompassed, to give gratitude and remember, as well as look forward.

The concept is a journey of one person (the solo at the beginning) who is supported by frontline workers so that they are able to return to family, friends and community."

Liz revealed that 'Hear the Call' can be played by as many people as possible — and is written for 4th section/youth band upwards.

Flexible

The flexible scoring of parts will enable small ensembles to be flexible in set-up.

Liz Lane concluded: "I'm indebted to friends who helped collaborate with this. Tracey Moss (nurse), Trevor Moss (policeman) and Zeph Churchill (nurse) gave up their time to share what it meant to them to be on the frontline, and as brass players, they also had an understanding of the musical perspective.

My thanks go too all involved for helping make this such a special project and to Brass Bands England for asking me to write Hear the Call. I hope everyone enjoys playing it and I can't wait to hear it live!"

Delighted

The national initiative came from Pageantmaster Bruno Peek LVO OBE, who added: "We wanted to have a special, unique anthem written for NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day — and who better to organise this than Brass Bands England.

We all look forward to hearing brass bands playing it across the country on 5th July!"

Meanwhile, BBE Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "We are delighted to have been asked to participate in this unique celebration and would like to encourage bands everywhere to get involved.

The past 14 months have been challenging for all bands, but with the gradual easing of restrictions it is hoped that they can all be back to something approaching normal activity when Hear the Call receives its first performances.

We are very grateful to Liz for getting involved in this uplifting project and look forward to hearing from bands on social media as they get to work on Hear the Call!"

I was honoured to be asked to write 'Hear the Call' with a brief to compose a celebratory and uplifting anthem.

Advertisement

How to take part

You can download Hear the Call for free from the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news14052021-1013/brass-bands-hear-the-call-participate-nationwide-celebration

To register to take part in NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day on 5 July 2021 visit: https://www.nhsfrontlineday.org/register-events/