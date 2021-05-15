                 

News

JAM makers reminder call for music

If you are a composer who wishes to write quintet music for organ and brass with Onyx Brass, Paul Mealor and Francesca Massey — then get ready to pick their brains...

Saturday, 15 May 2021

        

A final reminder has gone out to composers who wish to write quintet music for organ and brass.

The John Armitage Memorial Trust (JAM) recently launched its Organ and Brass Quintet composition initiative that will culminate in a commission and world premiere for a composer.

Call for Music

JAM has been nurturing composition in the UK for over 21 years and has gained a critically acclaimed reputation for commissioning new works through its annual 'Call for Music'.

And this Monday (17th May) the organisers are hosting a free virtual masterclasses by Francesca Massey, (Director of Music and Organist at Rochester Cathedral) alongside the brass ensemble Onyx Brass.

It will be followed by a live Zoom Q&A with Francesca and Onyx at 6.00pm on Wednesday 19th May.

Composers

Since 2000, JAM has given performances of 130 new pieces of music, either submitted to or commissioned by the charity from the likes of Jonathan Dove, Paul Patterson, John McCabe, Judith Bingham, Adam Gorb, Gabriel Jackson, Steve Martland, Tariq O'Regan, Paul Mealor, Philip Cashian, Rory Boyle, Julian Philips, Phillip Cooke, Giles Swayne, Thea Musgrave, Tom Harrold and Daniel Saleeb.

This year JAM is looking to add to the repertoire catalogue for Organ and Brass Quintet through a series of virtual masterclasses, live workshops and performance that will lead to a commission and premiere.

50 bar sketches

Composers interested to further their involvement should provide 50-bar sketches of their proposed compositions to be submitted by 1st June.

Six sketches will be selected for workshopping in July led by composer Paul Mealor, with full scores delivered in August.

At the performance in the Autumn, a composer will be awarded a £500 commission for premiere at JAM's season launch concert in London in March 2022.

Masterclass

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The masterclasses will remain on JAM's site as a resource for any composer now or in the future to learn the complexities of writing for these particular, perhaps daunting, instruments.

Nothing like this currently exists. This is an inspirational, interactive composition project that is free and open to all composers based on the UK."

Further information:

For further information, please go to https://jamconcert.org/jam-masterclass-series/

        

