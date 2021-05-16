                 


Welsh banding prepares for increase in rehearsal numbers

Covid-19 regulations in Wales will allow up to 30 players to take part in organised brass band playing from Monday 17th May — but there are still strict guidelines to follow.

WALES
  Brass Bands Wales has produced helpful guidance

Sunday, 16 May 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the Welsh banding community and music sector has released update Covid-19 guidance for Welsh bands to adhere to if they are to undertake indoor rehearsals from Monday 17th May.

It follows the announcement made by the Welsh Government that enables up to 30 people to take part in socially distanced organised indoor activity.

Adherence

In accordance with the guidance provided, Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales has produced considerations and recommendations to follow, before, during and after the rehearsal has taken place.

These include the adherence to social distancing measures (2 metres), ventilation, track and trace requirements, health and safety measures, rehearsal set-ups, equipment sharing and cleaning.

Check further information:

For further information go to: https://brassbands.wales/covid-19-advice-and-guidance/

For Welsh Government guidance go to: https://gov.wales/rehearsing-performing-and-taking-partperforming-arts-guidance-phased-return-html

        

