                 

*
banner

News

Supporting the new National Youth Band Bursary Scheme

Cory MD Philip Harper is one of banding's leading personalities supporting the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Bursary Scheme.

Bursary
  Cory MD, Philip Harper is supporting the Bursary Scheme

Monday, 17 May 2021

        

The deadline is looming for people who wish to donate to a new Bursary Fund set up by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to enable 10 young musicians to attend their courses this year.

It is hoped that the initiative will raise £6,000 to provide bursaries for the Children's Band and Youth Band residential courses this summer.

Appeal

The appeal will close on Sunday 23rd May, so that the bursaries can be awarded in time for the summer courses.

Support has come from all parts of the banding movement — including Cory Band Musical Director (and the Youth Band's Summer Course director) Philip Harper.

Hear from him why he feels that it is so important to support youngsters with their ambitions.

Help

If you would like to help young people make music please visit the Just Giving page:
Just Giving campaign: https://justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2021

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bursary

Supporting the new National Youth Band Bursary Scheme

May 17 • Cory MD Philip Harper is one of banding's leading personalities supporting the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Bursary Scheme.

Ivors

No brass band category for Ivors Composer Awards

May 17 • Covid-19 impacts on scope of 2021 Ivors Composer Awards with reduction in categories as performance criteria is expanded.

Elland

Elland look for help after flood damage

May 16 • 4BR talks to Samantha Harrison as the Elland Silver Band organisation looks to quickly recover after a burst pipe floods their bandroom and causes thousands of pounds worth of damage.

WALES

Welsh banding prepares for increase in rehearsal numbers

May 16 • Covid-19 regulations in Wales will allow up to 30 players to take part in organised brass band playing from Monday 17th May — but there are still strict guidelines to follow.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Ellington Colliery Band

May 15 • Musical Director - We are looking for a Musical Director who can motivate, encourage and progress the band. Applicants need to be good communicators who can create an enjoyable but hardworking atmosphere, bringing energy and new ideas to the band.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top