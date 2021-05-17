Supporting the new National Youth Band Bursary Scheme

Cory MD Philip Harper is one of banding's leading personalities supporting the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Bursary Scheme.

The deadline is looming for people who wish to donate to a new Bursary Fund set up by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to enable 10 young musicians to attend their courses this year.

It is hoped that the initiative will raise £6,000 to provide bursaries for the Children's Band and Youth Band residential courses this summer.

Appeal

The appeal will close on Sunday 23rd May, so that the bursaries can be awarded in time for the summer courses.

Support has come from all parts of the banding movement — including Cory Band Musical Director (and the Youth Band's Summer Course director) Philip Harper.

Hear from him why he feels that it is so important to support youngsters with their ambitions.

Help

If you would like to help young people make music please visit the Just Giving page:

Just Giving campaign: https://justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2021