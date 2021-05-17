4BR Monday Interview with Fran Matthews

4BR talks to the Director of Awards at the Ivors Academy to find out more behind the categories and eligibility for nominations for this year — and how it will include works from brass band composers.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Fran Matthews on the day that the Ivors Academy has announced the criteria, eligibility and categories available for its 2021 Composer Awards.

Fran explains that Covid-19 has understandably played a huge part in deciding how the awards could be organised and administered this year — including the reason why there is no specific 'Wind and Brass Band' category once more.

Tailored response

However, she also revealed that the decision was taken to try and accommodate the widest possible response — with the categories having the flexibility to be tailored to create specific awards — including that for brass bands if enough works of quality and variety are entered.

To find out more about the 2021 awards and how a composer can be nominated for a work, go to: www.ivorsacademy.com