Report & Results: 2021 East Anglian BBA On-line Solo & Ensemble

A great turn out of online performers provided the competitive music making entertainment for the East Anglian BBA event.

There was a fine turn out of playing talent on show at the recent East Anglian Brass Band Association on-line Solo & Ensemble Competition — with competitors from far and wide taking part.

Adjudicator David Stowell certainly enjoyed himself with the performances, whilst the organisers were very grateful for the prizes which were donated by Trevada Music and Pennine Music.

Under 13 winner

In a super 13 Years & Under category, victory went to 12-year old Nyan Shah who gave a lovely rendition of 'Softly Awakes My Heart'. He was closely followed by fellow Harrow Youth Brass Band player Apollo Premadasa on trombone with a mature performance of the second movement of Rimsky Korsakov's 'Trombone Concerto'.

8 year old Archie Pannell of Haverhill was third with a super 'Don't Doubt Him Now' with Dexter Speed of Dereham Band & Littleport Brass just behind with a fine 'Untold Story' in a field of great young performers all obviously enjoying the experience.

The White stuff

There was also an interesting winner of the Novice Slow Melody title — a certain Melvin White — hugely respected in the brass band parishes of the UK as a conductor, who gave an accomplished performance on trombone of the 'Siciliano' from Galliard's 'Fifth Sonata'. (He also joined his wife Susan and daughter Amelia in entering the Ensemble class too).

Who knows — we may hear more of this rising star in the future...

Father and daughter success

Meanwhile, the father and daughter combination of Dylan and Ela haf Williams from the Deiniolen Band in north Wales certainly enjoyed their online outing across the border.

Ela claimed the 14 to 17 Slow Melody honours with a lyrical rendition of 'Demelza', ahead of Frederik Engelson from Norway who performed 'Of Wind and Weeping', with Daisy Holland ('Demelza') and Jessica McInnes ('Brown Bird Singing') close behind.

Not to be outdone, Dylan reprised the piece as he took the Open Slow Melody accolade ahead of a trio of fine renditions from James Stone ('Softly Awakes My Heart'), James Stygall ('Serenade') and Stephen Kemp ('The Holy City').

Impressive

Dylan also impressively dusted off 'Napoli' to take the Open Air Varie honours (aided by a super invisible piano player on the video recording!).

There were also fine performances from James Stone playing 'Aria con Variazioni' and 12-year Nayan Shah who showed his remarkable maturity with a super rendition of 'Carnival of Venice'.

To top off the duo's day, Dylan and Ela then teamed up to take the Ensemble title playing 'Calon Lan' ahead of 'Sweet Caroline' played by an ensemble from Fakenham Town Band.

Dylan told 4BR: "We entered to keep ourselves busy and to test ourselves. It was an excellent event with trophies to go with things, and we had great feedback from the adjudicator. We hope events like this continue.

It also capped a great few weeks for Ela as she also won the Gwynedd & Mon Music Service online title."

Enjoy the performances at:



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-DB5zuGY7ujC8z4jS3OMrQ/playlists

Results:



Adjudicator: Dave Stowell

13 & Under Slow Melody:



1. Nayan Shah (Harrow Youth Brass Band)

2. Apollo Premadasa (Harrow Youth Brass Band)

3. Archie Pannell (Haverhill Youth & Community Band)

4. Dexter Speed (Dereham Band & Littleport Brass)

Other competitors: Lucia Browne; Mille Davenport; Robert Davenport; Florence Hill; Phoebe Jones; Ella McInnes; Ivy Pannell

14 to 17 Slow Melody:



1. Ela Haf Williams (Deiniolen Band)

2. Frederik Engelson (Laksevag Musikkforening)

Other competitors: Daisy Holland and Jessica McInnes

Novice Slow Melody:



1. Melvin White (freelance)

Open Air Varie:



1. Dylan Williams (Deiniolen Band)

Other competitors: James Stone; Nayan Shah

Open Slow Melody:



1. Dylan Williams (Deiniolen Band)

2. James Stone (not attached)

3. James Stygall (Littleport Brass)

4. Stephen Kemp (Cawston Band)

Other competitors: David Amann; Steve Boreham; Colin Davenport; Frederick Engelson; Phoebe Jones; Julie Lovatt; Jessica McInnes; Peter Ryan; Daniel Sharff; Dexter Speed; Christine Wade; Ben Weygang

Ensemble:



1. Dylan & Ela Haf Williams (Deiniolen Band)

2. Julie Long/Catherine & Simon Moore/Trish & Mark Hays/Simon Wakefield (Fakenham Town Band)

Other competitors: Fakenham Band (2); The Super Ensemble; The White Family