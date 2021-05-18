                 

*
banner

News

Thornton heads to Geneva

Geneva Group announce Dr David Thornton as a new Development Consultant & Performance Artist.

Thornton
  David Thornton will take up the new role with immediate effect

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

        

The Geneva Group has announced that Dr David Thornton will become a Development Consultant & Performance Artist.

The Musical Director of Grimethorpe Colliery Band and Senior Tutor in Brass Bands at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester will take on the role with immediate effect.

Beautiful fit

alking about the appointment he told 4BR: "My working life is devoted to brass banding and this new relationship with Geneva fits beautifully alongside my roles with Grimethorpe and at the RNCM.

I've been testing and playing on the Geneva euphoniums for a while now and the quality is fantastic.

The aspects I look for in any instrument include the core sound quality and ease of playing — both of which are simply outstanding on these euphoniums."

Proactive

He added: "That came as no surprise really. I've been a huge fan of both Dan Thomas and Glenn Van Looy and listening to them play it's obvious how at ease they are with their Geneva models.

In addition, the company has a fresh, proactive outlook to development and support for players and I'm thoroughly looking forward to working with them on various projects."

David will play a crucial role in the next stage of development of our fantastic range of instruments being showcased in workshops, educational projects and our new Geneva FoundationGeneva Group.

First note

In response to the news, Tim Oldroyd, CEO of Geneva Group added: "David is known and respected throughout the banding world as a fantastic musician. We could tell he liked the instrument from the first note he played on a recent visit to the Geneva workshop.

David will play a crucial role in the next stage of development of our fantastic range of instruments being showcased in workshops, educational projects and our new Geneva Foundation.

We are also very excited about moving forward with manufacturing in the UK and supporting our wonderful movement back to full recovery with the help of prominent ambassadors such as David."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pippen

Brass Things Review: Rejano Trombone practice mutes

May 18 • Our resident testing expert Jonathan Pippen gets to grips with the new practice mutes from Rejano

cOVID

BBE confirms DCMS guidance for English bands

May 18 • Brass Bands England outlines advice, regulations and guidance for English bands from 17th May — with two free Q&A set up for further enquiries for those looking to return to rehearsals.

Thornton

Thornton heads to Geneva

May 18 • Geneva Group announce Dr David Thornton as a new Development Consultant & Performance Artist.

sUMMER

4BR Mid-week quiz: A little bit of seasoning...

May 18 • Make the links to our little brain tickler and there is a neat little prize package ready to be claimed.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

May 17 • Avonbank (Evesham) requires a competent Solo baritone horn and an Eb bass player to join this lively Second Section Band. With a full summer and autumn programme of concerts ahead you would be warmly welcomed by the band! Please get in touch!

Ellington Colliery Band

May 15 • Musical Director - We are looking for a Musical Director who can motivate, encourage and progress the band. Applicants need to be good communicators who can create an enjoyable but hardworking atmosphere, bringing energy and new ideas to the band.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top