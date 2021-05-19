JAM making session this evening...

There is a great opportunity for composers to fid out more about the John Armitage Memorial Trust (JAM) Organ & Brass Quintet composition initiative.

There is a great opportunity this evening (6.00pm) to find out more about the John Armitage Memorial Trust (JAM) Organ & Brass Quintet composition initiative that will culminate in a commission and world premiere for a composer.

It is being held this evening (Wednesday 19th May) at 6.00pm hosted by Francesca Massey, (Director of Music and Organist at Rochester Cathedral) alongside the brass ensemble Onyx Brass.

Composition talent

JAM has been nurturing composition in the UK for over 21 years and has gained a critically acclaimed reputation for commissioning new works through its annual 'Call for Music'.

This year JAM is looking to add to the repertoire catalogue for Organ and Brass Quintet through a series of virtual masterclasses, live workshops and performance that will lead to a commission and premiere.

Zoom platform

There is a virtual Q&A session live on the Zoom platform at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83770292530?pwd=SmJBT2VmZk0xMXl2eUJuQmpDSUFsUT09



