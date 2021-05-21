Garlick steps down from Boarshurst helm

The successful seven year musical partnership between Boarshurst Band and James Garlick has come to an end.

The Boarshurst Band has announced that after seven years Musical Director James Garlick is stepping down from the role with immediate effect.

It brings to an end a period of sustained success under his baton for the North West band — one that included promotion to the Championship Section courtesy of four consecutive National Finals appearances.

National Champion

It also saw one of the finest moments in the band's proud 170 history, when the partnership memorably claimed the Second Section National Championship of Great Britain title at Cheltenham in 2017.

It was a victory that not only led to promotion but became the springboard for further success, including winning the Butlins First Section title in 2019 and gaining another podium finish at the Cheltenham National Finals.

Different opportunities

James told 4BR: "I've made the decision as I was sat looking at all my girl's activities at their own clubs and bands etc and trying to work out how I could fit it in around my banding.

Then I realised that was completely the wrong way round — my girls shouldn't have to fit around anything, so it was the hardest decision made easy I guess. It's time to look at different opportunities now."

He added: "I've had an incredible time at Boarshurst — I really love everyone there and am gutted to have a break from it all. I'll still be their greatest supporter and I can't thank the enough for all the pleasure they have given my over the past seven year.

James has been a fantastic role model and inspiration to all of the band and we are sad to see him leave Boarshurst Band

Role model

In response a band spokesperson told 4BR: James has been a fantastic role model and inspiration to all of the band and we are sad to see him leave. He has been the catalyst to amazing success both on and off the contest and concert platform.

Everyone at Boarshurst wishes him the best of luck for his future endeavours and we would like to thank him for his amazing service and for all the hard work he has put into Boarshurst band."

4BR was informed that a decision in respect to a new MD will be made soon.