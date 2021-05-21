Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 21

Phil, Steve and Roger are joined by two of the fast rising stars of the euphonium world — Adam Bokaris and Chris Robertson.

In Episode 21 of Besson Fridays at Home, Phil, Steve and Roger welcome two of the outstanding young euphonium talents in the brass band world today,

High profile

Chris Robertson and Adam Bokaris hold the high profile solo euphonium roles at Brighouse & Rastrick and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands respectively and have brought an exciting new musical dimension to their roles, which they hope to develop further in the future.

Although they both studied at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and now perform quite close together with two of Yorkshire's iconic elite bands, they hail from opposite sides of the world.

Long trips

Chris reveals how he was enticed to play a brass instrument by Michael Robertson, the inspirational force of musical nature in Carnoustie in Scotland.

He recalls his early years playing in the amazing Carnoustie Youth Band and how long distance trips to take part in competitions in Manchester at the National Youth Championships whetted his appetite to study the euphonium there.

Meanwhile, Adam recalls his youth in Sydney, Australia, where he was first given a hybrid euphonium/baritone instrument on which to begin playing and where he learned in wind bands before moving to brass bands, igniting a passion and dream to come to the UK to study and play. .

Innovative

Both players have actively embraced the new age of technology and social media and we get to enjoy some of their inventive presentations which have really caught the imagination.

Both Chris and Adam have also been involved with high-level brass chamber music — both at the RNCM with various ensembles and after ending their formal studies.

It's a fascinating story so make sure you join the lads at 6.00pm to enjoy it.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 21 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

