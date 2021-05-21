b# ready for protective action with Audley

Qualkem, the makers of the b# cleaning products recently came to the aid of Audley Brass as they returned to open rehearsals.

With changes in the restrictions the band from Staffordshire were keen to get a full ensemble together to start rehearsals, but as their bandroom is currently being renovated and they do not have access to an appropriate private outdoor space they approached Qualkem to see if they could make use of their carpark.

Great chance

MD Tom Hancock told 4BR: "It was a great chance to get the whole band together after we had enjoyed some online rehearsals, isolation videos, and masterclasses with leading musicians.

Between lockdowns we managed some small sectional and part band rehearsals, but this was the first time since lockdown the whole band had been able to play together."

Support

In response Ivan Anketell-Clifford the MD at Qualkem added: "We have always had a close working relationship with bands in the area and we have Mark Wilkinson and Foden's as endorsees of the b# brand.

Three members of staff play for Audley so it was great to support them and their colleagues in their efforts to get back to some form of musical normality".

B# brass instrument cleaning soak is made in the UK and is available from all major brass instrument retailers.