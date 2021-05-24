The death has been announced of former National Youth Band of Wales Chairman and Treasurer, David Mabey.

4BR has been informed of the death of David Mabey, a leading figure in youth brass band development in Wales. He was 86.

A product of the successful administration of the pioneering Glamorgan Youth Brass Band residential courses at Ogmore-by-Sea from 1964 until local authority re-organisation in 1974, he went on to become heavily involved with the Mid-Glamorgan Youth Band conducted by his good friend Ieuan Morgan MBE.

High standards

He taught at the Mid & East Glamorgan Brass Band Centre on Saturday mornings where his calm and gentle nature made him the ideal person to oversee the pastoral side on residential courses. He was renowned as a dedicated teacher and stickler for high standards of behaviour, commitment and performance.

After the National Youth Brass Band of Wales was formed in 1981, David became its first Treasurer, travelling with them to courses as well as overseas trips to Holland, Norway and Canada.

He later became its Chairman loyally serving the organisation for many years until his retirement. He was also influential in forming the 'Friends of NYBBW' and served as a member of the Welsh Amateur Music Federation (WAMF).

Principles

His friend and former Natioal Youth Band of Wales Chairman, Tony Small told 4BR: "David fervently believed in the value of music education especially for brass band musicians. He was a man of high principles and fought hard for the survival of the Ogmore School Camp — a place which provided ample opportunities for young people to develop their skills on invaluable residential courses.

The Welsh banding movement's thoughts, together with those of his countless friends and former school band pupils, are with his wife Janet and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

Funeral arrangements are not yet available.