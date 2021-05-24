                 

*
banner

News

Death of David Mabey

The death has been announced of former National Youth Band of Wales Chairman and Treasurer, David Mabey.

Cross
  The death has been annocuned of David Mabey

Monday, 24 May 2021

        

4BR has been informed of the death of David Mabey, a leading figure in youth brass band development in Wales. He was 86.

A product of the successful administration of the pioneering Glamorgan Youth Brass Band residential courses at Ogmore-by-Sea from 1964 until local authority re-organisation in 1974, he went on to become heavily involved with the Mid-Glamorgan Youth Band conducted by his good friend Ieuan Morgan MBE.

High standards

He taught at the Mid & East Glamorgan Brass Band Centre on Saturday mornings where his calm and gentle nature made him the ideal person to oversee the pastoral side on residential courses. He was renowned as a dedicated teacher and stickler for high standards of behaviour, commitment and performance.

After the National Youth Brass Band of Wales was formed in 1981, David became its first Treasurer, travelling with them to courses as well as overseas trips to Holland, Norway and Canada.

He later became its Chairman loyally serving the organisation for many years until his retirement. He was also influential in forming the 'Friends of NYBBW' and served as a member of the Welsh Amateur Music Federation (WAMF).

David fervently believed in the value of music education especially for brass band musiciansTony Small.

Principles

His friend and former Natioal Youth Band of Wales Chairman, Tony Small told 4BR: "David fervently believed in the value of music education especially for brass band musicians. He was a man of high principles and fought hard for the survival of the Ogmore School Camp — a place which provided ample opportunities for young people to develop their skills on invaluable residential courses.

The Welsh banding movement's thoughts, together with those of his countless friends and former school band pupils, are with his wife Janet and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

Funeral arrangements are not yet available.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Wales

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bright

All things Bright and beautiful...

May 24 • Former London Symphony Orchestra principal trombonist Dudley Bright is the latest world class soloist to be featured in the wobplay recital series.

Cross

Death of David Mabey

May 24 • The death has been announced of former National Youth Band of Wales Chairman and Treasurer, David Mabey.

British Open

Banding world rejoices as Open tickets set for online sale

May 24 • Tickets for a full house 168th British Open Championship will go on sale online later this week

rncm

Top 10 success for music academy and college

May 23 • The Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music are in the top ten higher education establishments where students go on to find full time employment.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

May 23 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Shipston Town Band

May 22 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Chinnor Silver

May 21 • As we start to get back to rehearsals we are looking for BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION PLAYER to strengthen the band.We rehearse on wednesdays in our own refurbished bandroom (great for perc players no setting up ). Concerts and contests planned

Pro Cards »

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top