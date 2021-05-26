                 

Heron to lead Swiss conducting course

Mark Heron will lead a new masterclass course for 10 lucky students in Lucerne in August.

Mark Heron
  The internationally renowned Mark Heron will lead the course

Wednesday, 26 May 2021

        

The Bern University of the Arts (HKB) is set to hold a conducting masterclass from August 17th to 21st at the Dreilinden Conservatory in Lucerne, led by well-known Swiss conductors Rolf Schumacher, Corsin Tuor, as well as the internationally renowned Mark Heron.

10 students from all over the world will have the opportunity to work on various compositions during this week, and in addition to a repetiteur and soloists, full use will be made of the skills of Brass Band Berner Oberland and the JBL-Youth Wind Orchestra Lucerne.

The outstanding trumpet soloist Giuliano Sommerhalder will be featured in both performance and lecture mode.

Repertoire

The repertoire to be examined and performed will include works for chamber ensemble, solo accompaniment, wind orchestra and brass band, and will include 'Divertimento No. 10 — Gran Partita' (Mozart); '4th Symphony — Yellowstone Portraits' (James Barnes); 'With Heart & Voice' (David R. Gillingham); 'Rienzi Overture' (Richard Wagner) and 'Other Lives' (Oliver Waespi).

All works will be performed at the end of the week in a final concert under the direction of the students.

10 students will have the opportunity to work on various compositions during this week, and in addition to a repetiteur and soloists, full use will be made of the skills of Brass Band Berner Oberland and the JBL-Youth Wind Orchestra Lucerne4BR

To find out more about the course, cost and scope go to, enquire at: marleen.tschopp@hkb.bfh.ch

        

Mark Heron

