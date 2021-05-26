                 

4BR Wednesday Interview with Major Stephen Green

We speak to Major Stephen Green, 2IC Adjutant Headquarters Royal Marines Band Service to find out more about the worldwide broadcast of the iconic Mountbatten Festival from the Royal Albert Hall next month.

Marines
  The event will be broadcast around the world

Wednesday, 26 May 2021

        

4BR talks to Major Stephen Green, 2IC Adjutant Headquarters Royal Marines Band Service to find out more about the worldwide broadcast of the iconic Mountbatten Festival of Music from the Royal Albert Hall next month.

Broadcast

The world premiere broadcast of the Mountbatten Festival of Music 2021 from the Royal Albert Hall in London takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday 5th June.

Now in its 49th year, it provides a brilliantly choreographed and performed showcase for the Royal Marines Band Service — and despite Covid-19 restrictions this year is no different.

Music



57 Royal Marines musicians representing the five bands from across the UK, plus the renowned Fanfare Team and world-famous Corps of Drums will be featured in music as diverse as Neil Diamond, Ennio Morricone, Two Steps From Hell and Brian Tyler as well as the performance of a new work commemorating the Fallen Soldier who lies in memory of all who gave their lives in service to their country.

All you have to do it sit back and enjoy the entertainment.

For more information please visit: https://fb.me/e/1Bpp7KNh4

        

