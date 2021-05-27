                 

Whit Friday tribute produced by Tameside Council

A celebratory Whit Friday video featuring eight local bands will be the perfect prelude for the online action this year.

Whit Friday
Thursday, 27 May 2021

        

Although the sounds of the iconic Whit Friday contest will be heard online this year, Tameside Cultural Services have ensured you can enjoy their own tribute to the event.

In an exciting collaboration, the council team has brought together members from eight of the borough's bands for a video that not only celebrates the music and tradition, but also that bands have battled through the challenges imposed by Covid-19.

Stirring

The stirring video production, which has been produced with the help of Tameside Music Service and the Tameside Brass Band Association, shows 30 musicians playing in the borough's green spaces and parks accompanied by the sound of JA Greenwood's rousing march 'True and Trusty'.

It will be made available on the council's Tameside Culture social media channels on Whit Friday (May 28th) when the highly popular band contests would normally be taking place. This year an online version of the event is being run by Foden's Band.

Tameside's soul

Speaking about the project, Cllr Leanne Feeley, Tameside Council's executive member with responsibility for culture, told 4BR: "I've often said brass bands and their music form part of Tameside's soul, and by producing this video we are showing our support for that long tradition.

For many of the participants — all of whom told us how much they enjoyed the experience — it was the first time they had worn their uniform for more than a year.

I've often said brass bands and their music form part of Tameside's soul, and by producing this video we are showing our support for that long traditionCllr Leanne Feeley,

2022 return

Cllr Feeley added: "Hopefully, our video will spread the word that even after 14 months of lockdowns and restrictions brass music is alive and well, and encourage more people to take an interest ahead of 2022 when the Tameside Whit Friday contests, the greatest free show on earth, will be back."

Ashton-under-Lyne, Hattersley Brass, the Incredible Plastic Street Band, Mossley Band, Mossley Hollins Brass, St John's Band (Mossley), Stalybridge Community Brass and Stalybridge Old Band took part in the video production.

Covid restrictions were observed at all times during the production of the video.

Enjoy

Go to (from Friday 28th May): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8uM8PTheztGKvu0g7ZH5tQ

        

