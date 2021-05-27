Musical memories are made of these...

Brass Bands England have teamed up with photographer Kerry Harrison to launch new social media campaign to show the return and the memories of the brass band movement .

Brass Bands England is encouraging musicians to share their banding memories, old and new, as part of a social media campaign celebrating the world of brass banding.

They are asking if people can submit photographs either of their long awaited post-Covid19 return to banding, or fond memories from previous years — from stand-out contest performances and memorable concerts to social events.

Emotive images

To kick things off, BBE has teamed up with photographer Kerry Harrison to showcase emotive images of brass banding in action.

These come from his project 'Neither Work Nor Leisure', in which he documented the wide-ranging activities of BBE members Old Silkstone Band over a period of 16 months.

These have bene shared each week via the BBE's Instagram page under the tag #BandingMemories and bands are now being asked to add to it by submitting your own photos and the stories behind them.

Win a prize

In addition by taking part there is the chance to win some smartphone photography equipment so that you can capture snaps of your band wherever you go.

To take part, post your pictures on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, including the hashtag #BandingMemories up until the deadline of 30th July 2021.

From the entries, one winning photographer will be chosen by Kerry whilst the best images will also be shared via the BBE Instagram page.

Banding perspective

Kerry told 4BR: "It's been great to work with Brass Bands England to share my photographs. They're all about documenting the hard work, dedication and multi-generational aspects of one band in particular, but I'd love to see banding through the perspective of others.

We've already seen submissions from players sharing images of previous banding events, favourite outdoor performing spots, and even first Whit Friday contests.

As everyone gets back to banding, it will be amazing to see new memories being made as well as look back at some of our favourite shared moments."

