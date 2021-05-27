                 

*
banner

News

Musical memories are made of these...

Brass Bands England have teamed up with photographer Kerry Harrison to launch new social media campaign to show the return and the memories of the brass band movement .

BBE
  Kerry Harrison has been sharing his images with Brass Bands England

Thursday, 27 May 2021

        

Brass Bands England is encouraging musicians to share their banding memories, old and new, as part of a social media campaign celebrating the world of brass banding.

They are asking if people can submit photographs either of their long awaited post-Covid19 return to banding, or fond memories from previous years — from stand-out contest performances and memorable concerts to social events.

Emotive images

To kick things off, BBE has teamed up with photographer Kerry Harrison to showcase emotive images of brass banding in action.

These come from his project 'Neither Work Nor Leisure', in which he documented the wide-ranging activities of BBE members Old Silkstone Band over a period of 16 months.

These have bene shared each week via the BBE's Instagram page under the tag #BandingMemories and bands are now being asked to add to it by submitting your own photos and the stories behind them.

Win a prize

In addition by taking part there is the chance to win some smartphone photography equipment so that you can capture snaps of your band wherever you go.

To take part, post your pictures on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, including the hashtag #BandingMemories up until the deadline of 30th July 2021.

From the entries, one winning photographer will be chosen by Kerry whilst the best images will also be shared via the BBE Instagram page.

Banding perspective

Kerry told 4BR: "It's been great to work with Brass Bands England to share my photographs. They're all about documenting the hard work, dedication and multi-generational aspects of one band in particular, but I'd love to see banding through the perspective of others.

We've already seen submissions from players sharing images of previous banding events, favourite outdoor performing spots, and even first Whit Friday contests.

As everyone gets back to banding, it will be amazing to see new memories being made as well as look back at some of our favourite shared moments."

From the entries, one winning photographer will be chosen by Kerry whilst the best images will also be shared via the BBE Instagram pageBBE

Find out more

Find out more on the BBE website, see the Neither Work Nor Leisure project, or read the latest guidance on getting back to banding.

To find out more about Neither Work Nor Leisure project: https://www.kerryharrisonphotography.com/projects/neither-work-nor-leisure

Brass Bands England:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/news25052021-1045/share-your-bandingmemories-our-social-media-campaign

BBE Covid-19 guidance:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE

Musical memories are made of these...

May 27 • Brass Bands England have teamed up with photographer Kerry Harrison to launch new social media campaign to show the return and the memories of the brass band movement .

Whit Friday

Whit Friday tribute produced by Tameside Council

May 27 • A celebratory Whit Friday video featuring eight local bands will be the perfect prelude for the online action this year.

British Open

2021 British Open tickets

May 27 • The on-line sale of tickets for the 168th British Open Championship and Gala Concert takes place today and Friday — so check which applies to you.

Cheltenham

Kapitol announces Cheltenham running order

May 27 • Sections 3 and 1 will take place on Saturday with Sections 4 and 2 the following day as the running order is amended due to Covid-19 and timing considerations.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Loftho2000 Brass Band

May 26 • To help take us to the 3rd section National Finals and beyond, Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band invite applications for the position of KIT/PERCUSSION

City of Bristol Brass Band

May 26 • A first class CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary

City of Bristol Brass Band

May 26 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top