4BR Whit Friday Quiz

If you listen and look closely you should be able to work out the identity of all 10 marches to win a selection box of 10 great vintage brass band CDs...

Friday, 28 May 2021

        

Our special Foden's Online Whit Friday weekend quiz is inspired by the 57 different marches that will be played by the 119 bands from 13 countries over the two days of competition.

And come up with the right answers from the clues and there is a selection box of 10 great vintage CDs from our Ali Baba emporium of old brass band treasures.

Questions:

All you have to do is name the 10 marches from the cryptic clues.

All the marches are being played by bands in the Foden's Competition — and for an extra bit of help can be seen on the picture above.

Enjoy the competition at: https://www.youtube.com/fodensband1900

1. An appropriate march by William German for the incumbent of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Washington DC.

2. The Devil Incarnate by Shipley Douglas.

3. T J Powell's cheesy fortification.

4. An old favourite of Yuri Gagarin and Neil Armstrong by the same composer.

5. A George Allan classic named in honour of the nickname of snooker player John Higgins.

6. The favourite Specsavers destination for Dominic Cummings.

7. A march by William Rimmer that reminds you of the famous sword wielding guard of a bridge in 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' who ends up armless and legless but still convinced he can win a dual.

8. Kenneth Alford classic that was whistled by the prisoners of war in the 1957 film 'Bridge on the River Kwai'.

9. "That's the way to do it! That's the way to do it!"comes to mind with this William Rimmer 6/8 classic.

10. J Ord Hume's homage to a big eared or little eared mammal with a long proboscis and an impressive memory bank.

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 30th May

And come up with the right answers from the clues and there is a selection box of 10 great vintage CDs from our Ali Baba emporium of old brass band treasures...

History winner:

Our historical figure winner was Eugene Patton from Northern Ireland

The answer was — John O'Gaunt

It linked a Gilbert Vinter test-piece with the 'aging southern belle' in the play 'A Streetcar named Desire' — as Blanche du Bois was the character and was the Christian name of John's first wife).

The musical link to a non-alcoholic fruit drink named after a London church that inspired a nursery rhyme was 'St Clements' (quoted directly and indirectly in the piece from troms to horns)

And test-piece named after the lineage of a royal house that came to an end at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485 was 'The Plantagenets' by Edward Gregson — John O'Gaunt being a member of the House of Lancaster.

        

The answers

4BR Whit Friday Quiz

