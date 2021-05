The Foden's Whit Friday competition can be enjoyed today and tomorrow...

If you have missed the fun and games of the annual trips to enjoy the action at the Whit Friday contests in Saddleworth and Tameside this weekend, then why not just sit back, relax and open up something to help enjoy the music making instead.

119 bands from 13 countries playing 57 different marches can be enjoyed at: https://www.youtube.com/fodensband1900

All this and you don't get wet either...