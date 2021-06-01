Welsh bands offered free funding advice

Welsh bands will be able to gain invaluable funding advice for free with A new two-part workshop initiative from Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales.

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the Welsh banding community and music sector, is to help make its members more aware of the funding opportunities that are available to them.

They will be hosting a free two-part event entitled 'Funding Your Project' that will be centred on the work required to source and apply for different streams of potential financial help.

Two parts

The course is run in two parts and you must be able to attend the two sessions to complete it to gain benefit.

It is taking place on Sunday 6th June (10.00am — 1.00pm) and Sunday 13th June (10.00am — 1.00pm).

So, if you or your band has a specific project or initiative that it is looking to fund, this is an essential workshop for you.

Essential funding

A BPC/BBW spokesperson told 4BR: "People can often be put off by what they think will be a daunting task to access essential funding streams. Don't be!

This two-part workshop is expertly run and designed to ensure you learn about different sources of funding, ways of finding funding and writing proposals for them to hopefully succeed.

It will be useful if you can come along with a project/idea in mind but this isn't essential — and its although the course is limited to members of Brass Bands Wales with a maximum of 20 spaces available — its FREE!"

The two-part workshop will be run by Laura Drane, an experienced bid writer and fundraiser for arts and cultural events and programmes over the last twenty years BPC/BBW

Advertisement

Expert help

The two-part workshop will be run by Laura Drane, an experienced bid writer and fundraiser for arts and cultural events and programmes over the last twenty years.

Her background and work still rests in creative producing of festivals, events and tours, and so this session is rooted in her learned experience of having to raise funds.

Find out more:

https://brassbands.wales/funding-your-project/

Register Here:

This event is free for members of Brass Bands Wales. Log into The Hub to register:

https://www.brassbands.wales/the-hub

Not yet a member? It's completely free!

Sign up for your free membership here and we'll send you login details for The Hub to access this free workshop: https://www.brassbands.wales/membership