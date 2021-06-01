                 

*
News

Countdown to Mountbatten Festival of Music

You can enjoy the Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend — and all from the comfort of your front room.

Mountbatten Festival
  The event has been specially recorded for the broadcast

Tuesday, 01 June 2021

        

The Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines are returning to the stage this Saturday night (5th June at 7.30pm) with a brilliant online concert broadcast.

As recently reported on 4BR, having been deployed throughout the country in support of the NHS and the vaccine rollout programme, the world-famous military band has reunited to produce their 49th consecutive Mountbatten Festival of Music.

Commitment

Recorded at the Royal Albert Hall whilst adhering to all COVID guidelines, it will be broadcast free of charge on their very own YouTube channel as part of their commitment to remaining in contact with their worldwide audience as well as helping maintain their renowned musical profile.

Speaking to 4BR, Public Engagement Officer, WO1 Nev Dednum RM said: "It's been a very different year for all of us, but we're delighted that we have still had the opportunity to return to the Royal Albert Hall and produce our immensely popular concert once again.

Many of our ranks have spent this year deployed in support of our brilliant NHS, but to be back on the stage performing music for our audience is what we simply love doing."

Attractions

Featuring 57 Royal Marines Musicians, the Fanfare Team, and the world-famous Corps of Drums, you can enjoy one of the best military bands in the world in an exciting programme of music including Ennio Morricone, Two Steps from Hell, Brian Tyler and Neil Diamond.

Having also been honoured to perform at the funeral of HRH Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Massed Bands will also include a special tribute to the man who served as the Captain General Royal Marines for over 64 years.

I promise you it is a brilliant concert with something for everyone — so grab the best seat on your sofa, tune in, and enjoy a great evening with us!WO1 Nev Dednum RM

Brilliant concert

WO1 Dednum added: "Sadly we couldn't have our usual sold-out audience join us this year and the COVID guidelines meant we had a number of different things to consider, but it also allowed us to try new things and get even more creative.

I promise you it is a brilliant concert with something for everyone — so grab the best seat on your sofa, tune in, and enjoy a great evening with us!"

Time and date:

Make sure you bookmark a reminder then for Saturday 5th June at 7.30pm: www.youtube.com/c/TheBandsofHMRoyalMarines

First Video Trailer — https://fb.watch/5J0nYAiERf/

Second Video Trailer — https://fb.watch/5RE1lNmSti/

RMBS YouTube Channel — https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBandsofHMRoyalMarines

        

