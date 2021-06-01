Performances at the pit head

A new partnership between Brass Bands England and the National Mining Museum near Wakefield will give three bands a cracking performance opportunity this Summer.

A new partnership event from Brass Bands England (BBE) and the National Coal Mining Museum in Overton near Wakefield will see a trio of brass bands perform at a special event this summer.

Applications are currently open for bands wishing to perform at the event, which will take place on 24th July 2021.

Gala Day!

The day will mark the opening of a new exhibition at the museum entitled, 'Gala Day!', which will explore over 200 years of the famous Miners' Galas.

Showcasing a range of objects from the museum's collection, it will also share memories and experiences from mining communities, allowing visitors to experience the joy and pride surrounding the coal mining industry.

It will include banners and bands, sports events and union rallies. Despite the ending of deep mining in the UK gala days remain at the heart of many former mining communities.

Three bands

As part of the launch day, the museum will host three bands playing in varied locations across the National Mining Museum site, including the Power House, Pit Head Baths, the Summer Beach, and the Pit Yard.

The bands will be asked to play three short sets of music in different locations across the museum site (which can be the same each time if desired), across the afternoon.

From applications, the three bands will be chosen to perform, with a fee offered to each.

As part of the launch day, the museum will host three bands playing in varied locations across the National Mining Museum site, including the Power House, Pit Head Baths, the Summer Beach, and the Pit Yard BBE

Advertisement

Interested

Those interested in attending the opening event or visiting the Gala Day! exhibition can find details at www.ncm.org.uk

Bands interested in applying to perform should email alex@bbe.org.uk by 9th June 2021.