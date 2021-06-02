                 

*
News

Exciting opportunity for internship with Brass for Africa

A new collaboration between Brass Bands England, the Royal Northern College of Music and Brass for Africa offers an exciting life changing role for the right person.

Africa
  The Brass for Africa charity was set up over a decade ago

Wednesday, 02 June 2021

        

A new collaboration partnership of sector support and educational organisations will offer a new international professional development opportunity.

Brass for Africa, the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) and Brass Bands England (BBE) have set up a new Brass Music Internship to be based in Kampala.

Brass for Africa is the charity founded over a decade ago, which supports young people in disadvantaged communities in Uganda, Rwanda and Liberia through providing brass music education and life-skills training.

Unique placement

The unique placement, which will begin in September 2021, will be offered to a recent graduate of RNCM. The position is currently open for application, including to those who are about to graduate this summer.

Jim Trott, Founder & Executive Director of Brass for Africa told 4BR: "We're delighted to offer this opportunity for a highly motivated and detail-oriented individual to join our team in Uganda.

Not only will the placement offer a unique chance to kickstart the career of one of the next generation of brass teachers, but it will also enhance the provision of higher-level teaching available to our participants in Kampala."

One year

The appointed Brass Music Intern will join the team for one year and will work closely with Brass for Africa's Director of Music Education.

Activity will involve teaching brass music to selected students as well as training Brass for Africa's Uganda-based Music & Life-Skills Teachers. Together, the team will reach over one thousand participants across the year.

The successful applicant will also gain the opportunity to develop their conducting and band management skills, and to perform in a variety of lively and unique settings.

Proud supporter

Mike Kilroy, BBE Chairman, commented: "BBE is proud to support this partnership. It includes not only working with Brass for Africa, a big element of our corporate social responsibility, but also through working with RNCM we are helping the people who will run, lead and support our member bands far into the future."

The project had been funded by Brass for Africa along with donations from the RNCM Principals Circle, Brass Bands England's monthly Brass for Brass competition and the Norman Jones Trust.

There is also some fundraising requirements from the successful candidate, which will be fully supported by the project partners.

Personal development

RNCM Principal, Linda Merrick, added: "We are proud to offer our students exceptional professional and personal development opportunities during their studies and after graduation.

This exciting internship with Brass for Africa is testament to that and I know that the successful applicant will gain a range of transferable skills that will prove invaluable to their career progression.

I'm very much looking forward to watching their journey unfold over the next 12 months."

Applications

Applications from potential candidates can be made to David Thornton: David.Thornton@rncm.ac.uk or Nicholas Thompson: Nicholas.Thompson@rncm.ac.uk by 16th June 2021.

Applications should include a CV and covering letter detailing why the applicant is suitable for the role.

        

