Hybrid approach offers new direction for 2021 UniBrass Championships

An inventive approach ensures competition and participation is on offer by the organisers of the 2021 UniBrass Championships in Sheffield.

The UniBrass Foundation has announced that its 2021 UniBrass Contest will take place on Saturday 26th June at the University of Sheffield.

It will however be an event of 'firsts', with significant new presentational initiatives.

Hybrid contest

Rescheduled from February, it will be the first to be held outdoors — at the University of Sheffield's Students' Union Concourse. It will also be a hybrid contest, with both live and virtual entries split across the two sections.

University bands from across the UK will compete in the entertainment contest in a bid to be named 2021 champions, with some bands travelling to Sheffield to compete in person, and others submitting independently verified recorded performances to allow for maximum participation following Covid restrictions.

The contest will be free and un-ticketed for audiences, as well as live-streamed as in previous years to allow as many people as possible to enjoy a fantastic day of music making,

Exciting event

Voirrey Baker, Chair of the Organising Committee for 2021, said: "After what has probably been the toughest year for university students, we are delighted to finally present the 2021 UniBrass contest at the end of June, giving bands and audiences alike an exciting event to look forward to after so long without!

Nothing can quite match the thrill of real-life competition, so we are pleased to welcome live performances from bands both in-person and virtually."

Further information

Registration for bands has recently closed. Order of play, our adjudicators, and more information for participants and audience members will be announced very soon.

For more information visit: www.unibrass.co.uk/the-contest