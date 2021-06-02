                 

Bolsover Summer School to host Q&A session

There is a great chance for people to find out more about what's in store at the forthcoming Bolsover Summer School.

Bolsover
  The Summer School offers a great deal for delegates each year

Wednesday, 02 June 2021

        

Steven Mead is to lead a special Question & Answer session with a focus on the popular Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School (BIBBSS), which takes place between Sunday 25th July to Friday 30th July this year.

It will provide delegates — and potential delegates — with the opportunity to find out more about the course from Steve and his fellow tutors, and what they have in store with the usual mix of great music, tuition and fun.

In addition, Mark Spotswood the Course Health & Safety Advisor will also be on the zoom call if you any questions regarding COVID-safe banding.

Why not join the course

There is still the opportunity to enjoy it for yourselves — group and full band sessions, individual tuition, a delegates and tutors concert, masterclasses, daily warmups, and a number of public performance opportunities.

Find out more

Then why not join our team for a Q&A by Zoom on Friday 4th June at 7.30pm BST.

The zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81257905891

Watch our latest Youtube BIBBSS2021 invitation: https://youtu.be/BUR3w8Jz3bk

        

