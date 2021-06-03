Lochgelly hope to raise the roof (nearly) with lottery boost

A successful Peoples Postcode lottery application sees Lochgelly Band awarded £20,000 to help keep the roof over their head in the years to come.

The Lochgelly Band from Fife in Scotland is celebrating the success of a recent application for funding from The Peoples Postcode Trust, part of The Peoples Postcode Lottery. The band has been awarded £20,000 and intends to use it on repairs and refurbishment of their much-loved band hall headquarters.

Funding streams

Members of the band used the enforced lockdown period to explore a number of different funding streams — all with the overall aim to improve their rehearsal facilities, starting with some urgent repair work to the roof, which can now start next month.

Fabric of community

Speaking about the award, Band Chairman David Macluskey told 4BR: "Lochgelly Band is woven into the fabric of the local community. We've worked extremely hard over the past few years, and in particular during the COVID pandemic, to raise funds to upgrade our home.

The success means we can now safeguard the future for years to come, to continue to promote our culture in the local community and as soon as regulations allow, bring new musical opportunity for local youngsters."

The success means we can now safeguard the future for years to come, to continue to promote our culture in the local community and as soon as regulations allow, bring new musical opportunity for local youngsters Lochgelly Band

Advertisement

Further boosts

Thanks to the hard work the £20,000 award has been further boosted by the success of their other fundraising efforts — with donations raised from their virtual lockdown performances, support from Fife Council and other crucial funding initiatives, with a number of other opportunities in the pipeline.