Joyful sounds as National Youth Band returns to the stage

There couldn't have been a more heartening sound to hear in the banding world this week than that of players from the National Youth Band of Great Britain back in live action

national Youth
  Cornet player Lewis Barton and soprano Matt Hall in action in Manchester

Thursday, 03 June 2021

        

The joyful sound of a brass band in performance was heard at Stoller Hall in Manchester yesterday as members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain met up for the first rehearsal of their 3-day Easter Course under the baton of guest conductor Ian Porthouse.

Live

Working in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines the NYBBGB management team has taken an innovative approach to ensuring that the young delegates can enjoy the 'live' experience of playing together in safety.

Following the day in Manchester a further 15 members will enjoy their day of rehearsal and recording at Malvern College in Worcestershire on Thursday, with 19 players meeting at St Martin-in-the-Field in London on Friday.

The Stoller Hall event was meticulously planned with three 'bubbles' formed from the 29 players, enabling them to enjoy the experience of rehearsing Gareth Wood's appropriately titled, 'Brass Triumphant' in preparation for an afternoon recording session.

Each of the groups will work on course repertoire as well as record part of the work which will then be edited for a broadcast performance.

Remarkable achievement

"It's been a remarkable achievement by the management team to get things done this way,"Ian Porthouse told 4BR. "CEO Mark Bromley, Artistic Director Bob Childs and especially Operations Manager Richard Milton along with others deserve huge credit for the way in which they have approached things.

It was almost surreal to be able to get onto a stage and direct a performance again — but the response from the players has been amazing."

Sheer joy

That was something echoed by Bob Childs. "The enthusiasm and sheer joy of hearing young players meet up with their friends after such a time away was great to both see and hear.

Only then do you realise just how important the National Youth Band is to them. It's been such a heartening experience to see them perform again — and with another two days to go it's going to be great fun."

I think we have all missed our friends. It's been great to see them again and catch up16-year-old cornet player Florence Wilson Toy

Missed friends

The response of the young players was evident from the first notes of the day — with plenty of laughter mixed in with the seriously good playing.

"I think we have all missed our friends,"16-year-old cornet player Florence Wilson Toy told 4BR. "It's been great to see them again and catch up."

"That's always been one of the great attractions of being a member of the band,"18-year-old Marcus Gatenby from Kirbymoorside Band added. "That, the music and the chance to work under a conductor like Ian Porthouse."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old sop star Matt Hall summed the day up perfectly. "It's just great to be back playing in a band again."

Further days

The second day of the 2021 Easter Course takes place at Malvern College on Thursday 3rd June with the final day at St-Martin-in the Fields in London on Friday 4th June.

        

