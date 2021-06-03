                 

4BR Thursday Interview with Ian Porthouse

We catch up with the guest conductor of the 2021 Easter Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain before he embarks on the second of three days of live rehearsals with his players — this time in Malvern.

nybbgb
  The players enjoyed the first day of three at Stoller Hall in Manchester yesterday

Thursday, 03 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

The talented youngsters of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain are currently enjoying the innovative approach undetaken for the Easter Course this year that has enabled them to rehearse together in three Covid-19 safety groups.

After 30 players enjoyed a full day at Stoller Hall in Manchester, another 15 head to Malvern for their day of rehearsals with Ian Porthouse — with the final group heading to London on Friday for their turn.

Ian talks about how great it is to be back conducting the band.

        

