New identity evolves spectacularly for Brass Band Sursilvana

Now this isn't a bad place to enjoy an outdoor rehearsal or two...

Brass Band Sursilvana — Graubunden Brass from south-west Switzerland is one band that has certainly taken the opportunity to celebrate its new identity by making the most of their ability to perform amid its beautiful outdoor surroundings during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

In Spring 2021 the band embarked on the significant change which has been celebrated in an evocative video production featuring a specially composed work by Bertrand Moren entitled 'Evolution' which accompanies a montage of the players in different areas of their home canton of Graubunden.

Determined

Their spokesperson Gian Carlo Caviezel told 4BR: "For a year now, our musical operations have been limited and it has been very quiet in the Swiss brass band movement.

However we were determined not to be stuck so we now have a new name, logo and website as well as the video featuring Bertrand's wonderful music and portraits from the regions of Graubunden which we think shows just what a wonderful place it is."

Evolution

He added: "We have always been proud to represent our region — and will continue to do so in the future after this latest evolution."

Formed in 1992, the band won the Second Division Swiss National title the following year and the First Division in 2006. They currently perform in the Elite Division under MD, Gian Stecher.

Enjoy

To enjoy the video go to: https://youtu.be/duRPmJRRBRU

To find out more about the band go to: https://www.grbrass.ch