                 

*
banner

News

New identity evolves spectacularly for Brass Band Sursilvana

Now this isn't a bad place to enjoy an outdoor rehearsal or two...

GRBRass
  The band has been determined to adapt to ensure its future

Sunday, 06 June 2021

        

Brass Band Sursilvana — Graubunden Brass from south-west Switzerland is one band that has certainly taken the opportunity to celebrate its new identity by making the most of their ability to perform amid its beautiful outdoor surroundings during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

In Spring 2021 the band embarked on the significant change which has been celebrated in an evocative video production featuring a specially composed work by Bertrand Moren entitled 'Evolution' which accompanies a montage of the players in different areas of their home canton of Graubunden.

Determined

Their spokesperson Gian Carlo Caviezel told 4BR: "For a year now, our musical operations have been limited and it has been very quiet in the Swiss brass band movement.

However we were determined not to be stuck so we now have a new name, logo and website as well as the video featuring Bertrand's wonderful music and portraits from the regions of Graubunden which we think shows just what a wonderful place it is."

Evolution

He added: "We have always been proud to represent our region — and will continue to do so in the future after this latest evolution."

Formed in 1992, the band won the Second Division Swiss National title the following year and the First Division in 2006. They currently perform in the Elite Division under MD, Gian Stecher.

Enjoy

To enjoy the video go to: https://youtu.be/duRPmJRRBRU

To find out more about the band go to: https://www.grbrass.ch

        

TAGS: Brass Band Sursilvana

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke

Black Dyke bowled over by concert return...

June 7 • Black Dyke enjoyed a long awaited return to the concert crease with a fantastic event held on the pitch of a Yorkshire Cricket Club.

Morgan Griffiths

Griffiths launches new website

June 7 • Morgan Griffiths launches a new website to bring a focus to his expanding portfolio of activity.

Maeseneer

Ready or not...

June 7 • Besson horn star teams up with fellow musicians for a concert to inspire the return of live playing in Belgium and beyond...

Hindmarsh publishing

New Heaton work published

June 6 • A new Wilfred Heaton work arranged by Paul Hindmarsh has just been published.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 6 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a soprano cornet to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 6 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for cornet players (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 6 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a trombone player (position negiotable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top