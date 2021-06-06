                 

Brighouse set for concert broadcast

Brighouse & Rastrick will broadcast a special online concert as part of their Arts Council Culture Recovery Fund objectives.

  The concert forms part of the band's Arts Council Culture Recovery Fund objectives

Brighouse & Rastrick Band has announced that it is to perform a special on-line concert for its patrons and worldwide supporters on Saturday 12th June.

It comes thanks to the financial support of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport funding the West Riding band received from its successful application to the Arts Council Culture Recovery Fund.

Online only

The live performance will be broadcast from Brighouse Methodist Church and streamed for free through the band's social media channels. There will be no public admittance due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines being observed.

In a statement on their Facebook site, they revealed: "The band started back in rehearsals after the latest lockdown easing and have been thoroughly enjoying working together again.

We will be returning to our favourite local venue, Brighouse Methodist Church, to perform in a concert especially for our patrons, who have been an incredible support to the band over the last year."

Excited

They added: "We are very excited to get back to performing and meeting all of our amazing supporters. There will be plenty of opportunities to see the band over the coming months either in person or on a live stream, so watch this space to see our upcoming events."

Further details of the broadcast will be announced shortly.

        

