No change in brass at Proms for 2021

The Proms "celebration of live music on a scale not seen since the pandemic" will still not include brass bands after the 2021 season details were revealed.

The announcement of the BBC Proms calendar for 2021 has revealed that there will be no brass band performances in the 52 concerts from 30th July to 11th September.

Ambitious season

Although not entirely unexpected (appearances have been rare since the first in 1974) it will be seen as slightly disappointing that the stated commitment to produce an "ambitious season" that will be "a celebration of live music on a scale not seen since the pandemic", does not include at least one dedicated brass ensemble appearance.

However, there are four 'mystery' Proms — details of which will be announced nearer the time, whilst the commitment to encompasses different genres and regions of world music sees events covering 'The Sound of Argentina' and 'The Golden Age of Broadway', music inspired by 'Africa Meets Europe' to opera highlights and experimental turntable and immersive electronics.

Connections

There are some connections though.

There should be a great deal of interest in hearing Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's 'Hiawatha's Wedding Feast' overture — which is part of the Chineke! Orchestra's fourth Proms appearance on 24th August.

An arrangement of highlights from the black composer's 'Hiawatha' cantata formed the basis of the test-piece played at the 1902 National Championships of Great Britain.

Simpson, Arnold, Horovitz

Also featured this year are orchestral works from composers who have written significant compositions for the banding medium such as Robert Simpson, Malcolm Arnold and Joseph Horovitz.

Every Prom will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds with 20 Proms on television and iPlayer.

Tovey and Wilson

There will however be some connections with the brass band world to enjoy — notably Bramwell Tovey leading the BBC Concert Orchestra with a programme of 20th Century British Film Music and John Wilson with the Sinfonia of London with Strauss, Berg, Ravel and Korngold on the menu.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/proms/events/by/date/2021