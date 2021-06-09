No Bugle call in 2021

The famous West of England Bandsmen's Festival has been cancelled for the second successive year.

The famous West of England Bandsmen's Festival held in the Cornish village of Bugle has announced that its iconic outdoor championship event has been cancelled for a second successive year.

Second year in a row

Event Chairman, Geraint Richards has written to supporters, sponsors and friends stating: "On behalf of the organising committee of the 'Bugle Band Contest' I want to extend my best wishes to you at a time when we would normally be looking forward to meeting up with one another at our annual and much-loved Festival.

For the second year in a row we cannot hold the contest because of the Covid pandemic but we sincerely hope that in 2022 we will return to Molinnis Park, to see one another again and listen to some wonderful band music."

2022 return

The event was due to take place on June 19th, with Geraint adding that he hoped that on the day people would take the opportunity to seek out memories of previous contests.

He added: "The music and the friendship goes hand in hand at Bugle!"