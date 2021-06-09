Albert Hall tickets to go on sale

You can book your seat for the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall from June 17th.

Kapitol Promotions has announced that tickets for the Championship Section Final of the National Championships of Great Britain will go on sale on 17th June (9.00am).

The event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 2nd October, part of the iconic venue's 150th anniversary year celebration.

20 bands will battle it out to become the National Champion Band of Great Britain 2021.

Subject to the next stage of the government's roadmap going ahead as planned, the Hall will re-open to the public with full capacity from 6th July. Aside from staging three 1,000-capacity events in December, the venue has been closed to audiences since 17th March 2020.

Craig Hassall, Chief Executive of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "This has been the toughest period in the Hall's 150-year history — and not how we ever imagined marking this remarkable milestone.

But we are so excited about getting back to doing what we do best, and can't wait to welcome audiences to the Hall to help us celebrate this anniversary in style."

Tickets:

Tickets for the Championship Section Final can only be bought directly from the

Royal Albert Hall Box Office, whose contact details are below.

Phone: +44 (0)20 7589 8212

Website: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/

For more information about the Royal Albert Hall's reopening plan, go to: https://www.royalalberthall.com/about-the-hall/news/2021/may/royal-albert-hall-prepares-to-mark-its-150th-re-opening-on-29-may-full-capacity-from-6-july/

Further information:

Further information will be published on the Kapitol Promotions website and social media channels for both the Championship Section Final and Sections 1-4 Finals (to be held at Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend of 18th-19th September).

Website: https://www.nationalbrassbandchampionships.com

Facebook: TheNationalChampionships

Twitter: @kapitol_promo